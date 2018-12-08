SANTA CLARA, Calif. • Like Mr. Miyagi waxing on and off, Broncos funnyman Will Parks mimicked the holistic massage and acupuncture session that cured what had ailed him. His hands waved in sharp, sudden movements as if to ward off an attacker with karate chops and well-positioned needles.
“And then I was better!” he yelled.
And the Broncos are alive!
With straight wins and a bottle of belief, the Broncos return to the site of two memorable shows — one in Super Bowl 50, one in the NFL preseason.
The first one stands alone, the second as a harbinger of what was to come. In the first NFL game played at Levi’s Stadium, on Aug. 17, 2014, the Broncos rolled out free agent signings DeMarcus Ware, Aqib Talib and T.J. Ward and pitched a shutout: 34-0. A year later they won Super Bowl 50 in much the same way.
“It’s always going to be special for us,” Von Miller said of the Bay Area.
Just as the Broncos offense has been handed over to swaggy rookies Phillip Lindsay and Courtland Sutton, the defense has been flipped to the next generation. Parks. Simmons. Jewell. Yiadom. Chubb.
Without injured Chris Harris Jr. for the rest of the regular season, it’s go time for the go-getters. The Broncos offense is anything but dangerous. But it is consistent.
After running off three straight wins by scoring 23, 24 and 24 points, the formula for a playoff berth is as plain as day.
The Broncos defense must limit the 49ers, Browns, Raiders and Chargers to 20 points or less.
Here, I did the math. The Broncos are 4-1 when the opponent scores fewer than 20 points, the lone loss in Houston’s 19-17 win. They’re only 2-5 when the other guys score at least 20.
The Broncos are the winning wounded. Three days after Harris went down and never came back with a broken leg, I watched Emmanuel Sanders fall to the turf with a ruptured Achilles.
“This football team, where we are today, is a different football team from what we had before. We don’t have ‘18’, we don’t have ‘94’, we don’t have ‘24.’ It’s a different team,” Miller said, listing off the jersey numbers of household names. “We’ve got guys like ‘55’ and ’41 and ‘30.’ We’ve got all these young guys coming up. It’s a different team with a different complexion, but it’s the same Broncos organization.”
The locker room is no less noisy and full of spunk. With Parks sharing the secrets he’s learned from Eastern medicine and Sutton carrying on about a childhood of building fences at the family farm, the gift of gab was passed down from one generation to the next.
Now what about the game?
Asked if any challenge is too big for the next wave of Broncos, Lindsay said, “No, we’re in the NFL. The biggest challenge was getting here.”
The Broncos are back in the Bay, with a magic number of 20 — for the 20-somethings who must lead them into the next generation, and the opposing team’s score. They’ve done it before.