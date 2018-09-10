The Broncos’ first-time pros played more than a small part in Sunday’s 27-24 victory over the Seahawks.
They played a combined 304 plays on offense, defense and special teams.
The nine players who made their NFL debuts – six drafted rookies, two players who were injured all of last season and one undrafted free agent – contributed 142 rushing yards, six receptions, one touchdown, eight tackles and half of a sack.
Good start.
Outside linebacker Bradley Chubb, picked fourth overall by the Broncos this year, was in the game on defense for 95 percent of the plays (54).
So much for being a rotational player to begin with.
Interestingly, Phillip Lindsay, who played at South High School and the University of Colorado, was picked by nobody in the draft. Yet, he not only made the team, "Little Big Man" Lindsay is a running back, a wide receiver and a special teams specialist as a kickoff returner and a gunner on the kickoff and punt teams. He was on the field for 26 offensive plays (35 percent) and 12 punting or kicking plays (also 35 percent).
Wait, there’s more: Lindsay received handoffs from quarterback Case Keenum 15 times for 71 yards (4.7-yard average) and had two receptions, including one catch-and-run for 29 yards and the Broncos’ first touchdown. Phillip was brilliant – a latter-day Darren Sproles.
Lindsay tied another rookie, starter Royce Freeman, for carries, yardage and average. Freeman got the edge, though, in longest rush – 17 yards to 14 for Lindsay. They pushed veteran Devontae Booker back to third (two rushes, four yards).
Freeman & Lindsay, Lindsay & Freeman could be Denver’s dynamic duo for years.
In the locker room franchise CEO Joe Ellis and I talked about the two young backs. "You should offer each a $20 million contract, and not wait until the next decade." Ellis seemed taken aback when I made the suggestion. "Can’t do that." I said: "$2 million for 10 years."
"They’re not stupid," he said with disdain for my facetious offer.
Across the locker room another Broncos’ executive, resplendent in his dark blue suit, was equally thrilled. John Elway brought up, even before I could ask, the two wide receivers he drafted – Courtland Sutton and DeSean Hamilton. Both played (Sutton on 44 snaps, Hamilton on 14 offensive plays and 16 special team plays). Hamilton wasn’t thrown to once, but Sutton finished with two impressive catches for 45 yards. The youngsters were given the opportunity to play alongside veterans Demaryius Thomas, and Emmanuel Sanders, who scored two touchdowns and caught 16 passes for just two yards shy of 200.
On the elevator, former Broncos’ quarterback, assistant coach and head coach, and now, the man without a title and behind the throne of Elway, Gary Kubiak was praising all the offensive players, especially the kids.
With more than 75 seasons involved with the Broncos, Ellis, Elway and Kubiak certainly like the roster they’ve assembled.
Jake Butt, the 2017 draftee who was on injured reserve because of ACL recovery, came through with a couple of receptions, while playing 49 percent of the offensive snaps. Wide receiver Tim Patrick, who’s had a marvelous comeback from an injury that kept him out last year, caught a pass; rookie linebacker Josey Jewell relieved at inside linebacker for seven plays and was a special-teamer, and another drafted inside linebacker, Kieshawn Bierria, was involved with the special teams.
Two other rookies the Broncos selected in the drafted – cornerback Isaac Yiadom and offensive lineman Sam Jones – spent the afternoon on the inactive list, in the press box down from me and in the buffet line for the media folks.
All in all, it was a great Sunday for the Broncos’ youngsters – and their elders.