Colorado Springs, CO (80903)

Today

Showers early, becoming a steady rain later in the day. High around 45F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Snow likely. Low around 30F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 5 to 8 inches.