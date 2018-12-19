Alameda, Calif.: The Oakland Raiders have signed quarterback Nathan Peterman to the practice squad.
Oakland also signed linebacker Cayson Collins to the practice squad Wednesday.
Peterman was a fifth-round draft pick by Buffalo in 2017 but was cut by the Bills last month after struggling when given a chance to start.
Peterman threw five interceptions in his first start in 2017 against the Chargers before getting benched. He then won the starting job out of training camp this year but was pulled in the second half of the opener after completing 5 of 18 passes with two interceptions.
He started again in Week 9 against Chicago, throwing three more interceptions.
Panthers sitting Newton; Heinicke to start
Charlotte, N.C.: Cam Newton is headed to the bench with a sore shoulder.
The Panthers made the decision to shut down the 2015 league MVP for at least one game and possibly the remainder of the season due to a lingering right shoulder problem.
Coach Ron Rivera said Taylor Heinicke will make his first career start when Carolina hosts the Falcons on Sunday. Kyle Allen will be Carolina’s backup and Newton will be inactive.
Redskins’ Nicholson placed on non-injury list
Ashburn, Va.: Washington Redskins safety Montae Nicholson was placed on the NFL reserve/non-football injury list Wednesday.
Nicholson was arrested early Tuesday morning and charged with assault and battery and being drunk in public stemming from a fight at a restaurant and retail complex near the team’s practice facility in Ashburn, Virginia. Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Kraig Troxell confirmed Nicholson’s arrest and said Tuesday the 23-year-old had been released on $2,500 bond.
Falcons say RB Freeman out for the season
Flowery Branch, Ga.: Atlanta coach Dan Quinn says running back Devonta Freeman won’t make it back for the final two games of the season.
The Falcons were mathematically eliminated from the playoffs last week. Even though Atlanta’s chances were less than 1 percent, Quinn didn’t want to rule Freeman out for the rest of the year until he was certain.
Freeman, signed to the NFL’s richest contract for a running back before the 2017 season, has missed 14 games over the last two years with head, knee and groin injuries.
Etc.
The New York Giants have activated receiver Cody Latimer off injured reserve and placed defensive back Antonio Hamilton on the list with a quad problem ... Running back Frank Gore has been placed on injured reserve by the Miami Dolphins because of a season-ending sprained foot ... The Detroit Lions put rookie running back Kerryon Johnson on injured reserve with a knee injury ... NFL interception co-leader Xavien Howard hasreturned to practice for the Miami Dolphins after missing two games because of a left knee injury .. The New York Jets placed right tackle Brandon Shell on season-ending injured reserve Wednesday with a knee injury.