AP source: Frank Gore wants to play next season
Miami: Even though Frank Gore’s ironman streak is about to end, he wants to keep going.
The injured Miami Dolphins running back has decided against retirement and hopes to play a 15th NFL season next year, a person familiar with the situation said Friday. The person confirmed the decision to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because Gore had not commented publicly.
The NFL’s leading active rusher suffered a season-ending sprained foot last week against Minnesota, but the injury won’t require surgery. The 35-year-old Gore has played in 126 consecutive games with 122 starts in a row. Those streaks are the longest by an NFL offensive skill player, and they’ll end Sunday when Miami plays Jacksonville.
Giants Beckham to miss 3rd straight with quad injury
East Rutherford, N.J.: New York Giants receiver Odell Beckham Jr. will miss his third straight game with a quad injury.
The Giants announced on Friday that Beckham, linebacker Alex Ogletree, center Spencer Pulley and receiver Russell Shepard won’t play Sunday when the Giants (5-9) face the Colts (8-6) in Indianapolis.
Defensive lineman Kerry Wynn is questionable with a thumb injury.
Bills sign quarterback Matt Barkley to 2-year extension
Orchard Park, N.Y.: The Buffalo Bills have signed quarterback Matt Barkley to a two-year contract extension, securing what’s been an unsettled backup spot behind rookie Josh Allen.
The signing announced Friday is a reflection of how Barkley performed in winning his one start this season and his role in helping mentor Allen. Coach Sean McDermott this week lauded Barkley for his support of Allen.
On the field, Barkley went 15 of 25 for 232 yards and two touchdowns in a 41-10 win over the New York Jets on Nov. 11. Barkley was Buffalo’s third starter in three consecutive games, with Allen missing four games with a sprained right throwing elbow.
Buffalo had signed Barkley only 10 days earlier after veteran backup Derek Anderson sustained a concussion.
Reid fined again by NFL for hit that didn’t draw a flag
Charlotte, N.C.: Panthers safety Eric Reid says he’s been fined a fourth time this season by the NFL for an illegal hit — this time for a hit that didn’t draw a flag.
The play came in Monday night’s 12-9 loss to the Saints, when Reid and linebacker Luke Kuechly converged on wide receiver Michael Thomas near the sideline.
Reid posted a video of the play Friday on Twitter and wrote “adding it to the file,” referring to his ongoing collusion case pending against the NFL. He alleges that owners conspired to keep him out of the league for kneeling alongside Colin Kaepernick during the national anthem to protest social and racial injustice.
Reid tweeted he was fined $20,054.
Raiders show ‘interest’ in playing in San Francisco in 2019
Alameda, Calif.: The Oakland Raiders have had talks with the San Francisco Giants about playing home games at AT&T Park next season.
The Giants issued a statement Friday confirming the Raiders have expressed “initial interest” in playing in San Francisco in 2019.
The Raiders are moving to Las Vegas in 2020 but have no lease for next year. They had been in talks about renewing in Oakland before city officials sued the team over its planned move. The Raiders didn’t comment on the talks with the Giants.
John Harbaugh to return as Ravens coach in 2019
Baltimore: John Harbaugh will return to coach the Baltimore Ravens next season, and the team says it’s working on an extension beyond 2019. Harbaugh took over as Baltimore’s coach in 2008 and has taken the team to the playoffs six times, winning the Super Bowl in 2012.