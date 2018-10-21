Panthers 21, Eagles 17
Philadelphia: Cam Newton tossed a 1-yard touchdown pass to Greg Olsen with 1:22 left and Carolina overcame a 17-point deficit in the fourth quarter to beat Philadelphia on Sunday.
Julius Peppers sacked Carson Wentz, forcing a fumble on fourth down from the Panthers 14, to seal the victory.
The Panthers improved to 4-2 with the biggest comeback in franchise history. The defending Super Bowl champion Eagles fell to 3-4.
After Carolina took the lead, the Eagles started at their 30. A 48-yard pass interference penalty on James Bradberry against Alshon Jeffery put the ball at the Carolina 22. Eric Reid appeared to intercept Wentz’s overthrown pass but the play was overturned on a video review. Wentz threw incomplete to Jeffery in the end zone on third-and-2 and was stripped on the next play.
Down 17-0, the Panthers started their rally when Curtis Samuel ran in from the 14 on a reverse but Graham Gano missed the extra point. Newton then quickly drove the Panthers 87 yards, tossing an 18-yard pass to Devin Funchess.
Buccaneers 26, Browns 23, OT
Tampa, Fla.: Chandler Catanzaro kicked a 59-yard field goal, the longest ever in overtime, with 1:50 remaining.
Redeeming himself after missing an extra point, as well as a 40-yard field goal on the final play of regulation, Catanzaro’s kick barely made it over the crossbar to end Tampa Bay’s three-game skid and hand the Browns (2-4-1) a NFL record-tying 24th straight road loss.
Cleveland, which has played four overtime games this season — most for a team since Arizona won all four it played in 2011, and tied for second most in NFL history — doesn’t have a road victory since winning in overtime on Oct. 11, 2015.
Saints 24, Ravens 23
Baltimore: Justin Tucker missed the first conversion of his career after the Ravens scored the potential tying touchdown with 24 seconds left.
Drew Brees threw two touchdown passes, locked up two more milestones and engineered a comeback that enabled the Saints (5-1) to wipe out a 10-point deficit.
Redskins 20, Cowboys 17
Landover, Md.: Redskins linebacker Ryan Kerrigan’s strip-sack of Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was recovered for a touchdown by Preston Smith with just under five minutes left and Washington held on when a last-second field-goal attempt by Brett Maher went off the left upright.
What would have been a 47-yard kick became a 52-yarder when Louis-Philippe Ladoceur was called for a snap infraction.
Rams 39, 49ers 10
Santa Clara, Calif.: Todd Gurley scored three touchdowns and Jared Goff threw two TD passes as the Rams took advantage of four takeaways and a blocked punt.
The Rams (7-0) intercepted C.J. Beathard twice and recovered two fumbles to give them seven straight wins to open the season for the first time since 1985.
Patriots 38, Bears 31
Chicago: Tom Brady threw for three touchdowns and the Patriots hung on when Kevin White got stopped at the 1 on a 54-yard pass from Mitchell Trubisky.
About four or five defenders swarmed White after he leaped to haul in that long heave, preventing him from crossing the goal line while preserving the fourth straight win for New England.
Texans 20, Jaguars 7
Jacksonville, Fla.: Blake Bortles fumbled on Jacksonville’s third play of each half, leading to 10 points and his benching.
The Texans (4-3) won their fourth consecutive game thanks to those two turnovers.
Lions 32, Dolphins 21
Miami Gardens, Fla.: Kerryon Johnson rushed for 158 yards and the Lions repeatedly mounted long scoring drives.
Matt Stafford was 18 for 22 for 217 yards and two touchdowns.
Chargers 20, Titans 19
London: Adrian Phillips broke up Marcus Mariota’s pass attempt, the Titans’ second try for a 2-point conversion after a defensive penalty on the first attempt, and the Chargers held on.
It was the fourth consecutive victory for the Chargers (5-2), who weathered the absence of running back Melvin Gordon.
Vikings 37, Jets 17
East Rutherford, N.J.: Kirk Cousins threw two touchdown passes, Latavius Murray ran for two scores, and the Vikings pulled away for their third straight victory.
Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen became the fifth player in NFL history to get at least 100 yards receiving in seven consecutive games, catching nine passes for 110 yards and a touchdown.
Colts 37, Bills 5
Indianapolis: Andrew Luck threw four touchdown passes and Marlon Mack had his first rushing scores of the season.
The Colts (2-5) snapped a four-game losing streak. Adam Vinatieri scored five points to move within five of breaking Morten Andersen’s NFL career record (2,544).