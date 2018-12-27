Denver -- Philip Rivers feels Von Miller’s pain.
Three years ago, it was Rivers leading the Chargers into the finale of a failed season, playing for pride and facing a talent-laden Broncos team that was jockeying for playoff position.
The Chargers put a scare into the Broncos that day before Peyton Manning returned after halftime to rescue Denver and catapult the franchise on a joyous journey that would end in a rain of confetti and the Lombardi Trophy in his hand.
This time, the Chargers (11-4) are the ones seeking a smoother path in the playoffs when they visit the Broncos (6-9), who are out to avoid the ignominy of posting double-digit losses in consecutive seasons for the first time in 51 years.
“We haven’t been in this position in a long time,” Rivers said. “The way I look at it from their standpoint is, how would I treat it? That’s the only way that I know. You only get 16 of them that you’re promised and you play them all regardless of what is coming next.”
The Chargers treated that game on Jan. 3, 2015, which they lost 27-20, like they were the ones preparing for the postseason, not the offseason.
“We’ve been in this boat somewhat, not exactly similar, and we were at Denver, out of it, and they were playing to be the No. 1 seed a few years ago. We came and fought like crazy to keep them from getting it,” Rivers recounted. “This is a division opponent. It’s professional football, so I expect to get their best. We know that their best is dang good.”
A win in Denver combined with an upset by the Raiders in Kansas City would give the Chargers their first AFC West title since 2009 along with the coveted homefield advantage throughout the AFC playoffs. Otherwise, L.A. hits the road for wild-card weekend.
Jets place TE Tomlinson on IR, sign TE Walford
The New York Jets have placed tight end Eric Tomlinson on injured reserve and signed tight end Clive Walford to replace him for the season finale.
The nature of Tomlinson’s injury wasn’t immediately certain. He wasn’t on the injury report Wednesday. Tomlinson dealt with an Achilles tendon issue late last week, but fully participated in practice and played against Green Bay last Sunday.
Tomlinson, mainly a blocking tight end, had eight catches for 72 yards in 15 games in his third season with the team. He was also a regular contributor on special teams.
Redskins place Reed, McCoy on injured reserve
The Washington Redskins have placed tight end Jordan Reed and quarterback Colt McCoy on injured reserve.
Reed (strained toe muscle) and McCoy (broken leg) already had been ruled out for Washington’s season-ending game against Philadelphia on Sunday.
The Redskins signed defensive end Marcus Smith and defensive back Alex Carter to their active roster.
Saints TE Watson says he plans to retire after season
New Orleans Saints veteran tight end Ben Watson says he’s retiring after this season.
Watson turned 38 this month and is in his 14th NFL season out of Georgia.
His announcement came through an NFL Films video about his family that was posted on Thursday. Watson also confirmed his decision with reporters after Thursday’s practice.
Watson has caught 33 passes for 371 yards and two touchdowns this season in helping the Saints capture the top playoff seed in the NFC.
After one of his touchdowns, Watson, a father of five, celebrated by holding up seven fingers, signaling that twins were on the way.
Jones disappointed to miss playoffs, likes future
Every year Julio Jones puts up big numbers while the Atlanta Falcons fall short of a championship.
And every year he puts a positive spin on what went wrong and what looks promising heading into next season.
The two-time All-Pro and six-time Pro Bowl receiver has towed the company line since he arrived from Alabama as the NFL’s sixth overall draft pick in 2011. That’s not going to change even though the Falcons (6-9) are out of the playoffs as they prepare for the season finale at Tampa Bay (5-10).
“Without a doubt in our mind, we should be one of those teams playing in the postseason year in and year out,” Jones said Thursday. “We have the talent. We have the coaching staff. We have everything to do so. It was just one of those years. We’re not trying to come out here and make excuses and things like that. It just is what it is.”