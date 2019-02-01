Englewood: John Elway has a good feeling that Pat Bowlen will join him in the Hall of Fame this weekend.
“He’s right on the doorstep,” the Hall of Fame quarterback-turned-executive said. “He’s very deserving. We’re excited about the fact that he’s gotten this far. We feel great about where he is.”
The Denver Broncos owner is a contributor finalist along with former Dallas Cowboys executive Gil Brandt. This year’s modern-era finalists include Champ Bailey, Steve Atwater and John Lynch, all of whom played for Bowlen’s Broncos.
The 2019 class will be announced at the NFL Honors Saturday night in Atlanta with enshrinement in Canton, Ohio, on Aug. 3.
Several of Bowlen’s children are in Atlanta for what would be a bittersweet celebration. Bowlen didn’t make the trip. He’s made no major public appearances since Alzheimer’s forced him to step down from his daily duties running the team in 2013.
Carolina’s Julius Peppers retires after 17 seasons
Charlotte, N.C.: Carolina’s Julius Peppers has announced his retirement after 17 NFL seasons, nine Pro Bowl appearances and six All-Pro selections.
Peppers spent the first eight seasons of his career with the Panthers, then played four with Chicago, three with Green Bay and his final two seasons back with Carolina. He missed four games in 2002, his rookie season, then played in 254 out of a possible 256 games over the rest of his career.
Peppers finished his career with 159 1/2 sacks, fourth-most in NFL history. The defensive end is the only player in league history with at least 150 sacks and 10 interceptions — he had 11 of those — and also blocked 13 field goals and extra-point attempts.
Peppers announced his retirement in an essay published Friday by The Players Tribune. He says he still feels good, but knows football could not last forever.
“The Super Bowl ring eluded me, but I don’t need that to validate me,” Peppers wrote. “I would have loved to have helped deliver that to the fans in Carolina, but I’m content with the career that I had.”
Peppers had 97 of his sacks in a Carolina uniform, setting the franchise record there.
“Julius is one of the greatest to ever play the game of football,” Panthers coach Ron Rivera said.
Ex-NFL QB, assistant coach Wade Wilson dies
Dallas: Wade Wilson, the quarterback who led the Minnesota Vikings to an NFC championship game and coached the position with the Dallas Cowboys for more than a decade, died on his 60th birthday Friday.
Wilson died at his home in the Dallas suburb of Coppell. Police said a 911 call was made from Wilson’s home, where the caller said Wilson was unresponsive and CPR was in progress.
Emergency personnel determined upon arrival that Wilson was dead.
Police said there was no indication of foul play and that the death was under investigation.