Englewood: John Elway met with Steelers offensive line coach Mike Munchak about the Denver Broncos’ vacant head coaching position Friday, one Hall of Famer to another.
Munchak met with Elway at Broncos headquarters just as former Colts coach Chuck Pagano did Wednesday before Elway flew to Los Angeles to interview Rams quarterbacks coach Zac Taylor on Thursday.
Elway is scheduled to meet with Patriots de facto defensive coordinator Brian Flores on Saturday and Bears defensive coordinator Vic Fangio on Monday.
Denver’s is one of eight NFL head coaching vacancies and certainly not as glamorous as those in Green Bay or Cleveland, which feature franchise quarterbacks already in place.
Regular-season TV ratings show 5 percent increase
All of the NFL television partners have reason to be happy at the end of the regular season — all five packages showed increases following years of declines.
The league showed a 5 percent increase this season as an average of 15.8 million viewers tuned into non-London games. It was a year largely devoid of off-field controversy after ratings decreased 9.7 percent last season and 8 percent in 2016.
Neal Pilson, the former president of CBS Sports who now runs his own sports television consulting company, said the increases are due to a number of factors which include better prime-time matchups and most of the big-market teams doing well.
The biggest improvement belonged to ESPN’s “Monday Night Football,” which was up 8 percent over last season. The most-watched game was the Nov. 17 matchup between Kansas City and the Los Angeles Rams, which attracted 16.7 million viewers. The game was originally scheduled for Mexico City, but it was moved to Los Angeles due to poor field conditions at Azteca Stadium.
AP All-Pro team features Mahomes, 3 teammates
Patrick Mahomes and three other Kansas City Chiefs players made The Associated Press 2018 NFL All-Pro Team on Friday. They were joined by the first rookie teammates since 1965 — Colts guard left Quenton Nelson and linebacker Darius Leonard.
Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald was the only unanimous choice in balloting by a nationwide panel of 50 media members who regularly cover the league.
Broncos’ Von Miller made the second team at both the edge rusher and linebackers positions.
Steelers part ways with LBs coach Joey Porter
Pittsburgh: The Pittsburgh Steelers have parted ways with outside linebackers coach Joey Porter.
The team announced Friday that Porter’s contract would not be renewed. The move is the first of what could be several coaching adjustments by the Steelers after Pittsburgh failed to make the playoffs for the first time since 2013.
The 41-year-old Porter, who played at Colorado State and spent 13 seasons in the NFL before going into coaching, joined the Steelers as a defensive assistant in 2014 and was promoted to outside linebackers coach in 2015. His tenure with the team was marred by an incident in January 2017 when he was arrested following an altercation with a bouncer at a bar. Most of the charges against Porter were later dropped.