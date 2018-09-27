What’s behind Von Miller’s “weird day” at Baltimore?
Not to go all black helicopters and Area 51 on you, but Von Miller’s postgame press conference at Baltimore tickled the conspiracy antennae: “Weird day. Weird Sunday.” Sure was, and this could be why: Miller played only 68.1 percent of the defensive snaps — the fewest snaps he’s played in a game of import since Week 4 of the 2016 season. (He played half the snaps in a meaningless finale last season against the Chiefs.) Hmmm. How does Denver swing the upset against K.C. on "Monday Night Football?" The proper game plan starts with the best player on the field being on the field. "He (Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes) hasn't been hit. I will say that," Chris Harris Jr. said. "He's been untouched." Come to think of it, the Broncos are the only team that’s been able to stop Vonnie Football this season.
Home is where the tattoo is
Yes, I do think it’s weird that Kansas City native Shane Ray inked a tattoo of the Chiefs arrowhead on his back while being employed by the Broncos. It’s also proof that NFL rivalries live on only in the eyes and hearts of the folks who buy the tickets and watch the games. To the men drawing a paycheck, Broncos-Chiefs carries no more weight than a random opponent from the NFC South. "Classic Broncos vs. Chiefs rivalry," Ray fibbed on Thursday. But if you need a proper scout on the Chiefs check with the man who wears Kansas City on his own skin and was effusive in his praise for the Chiefs. “They do it all, man,” Ray said. For his part, Ray has one sack against the Chiefs. It came in a Mile High night game in 2016, when Gary Kubiak opted to go for the win instead of securing a tie. Ray is 1-4 against the Chiefs. His key to slowing down the NFL's premier offense? "It’s winning first and second down,” he said. The Broncos could use a better Shane Ray, too, given the first-round pick has only two sacks over his past 11 games.
Shooting star in Kansas City — or the next pawn in Chiefs’ postseason history?
If there’s a franchise that could waste a prodigal talent like Patrick Mahomes, it’s the Kansas City Chiefs. Those guys could mess up an ice cream cake. But this is a serious space for serious people, so it must be said: 39 years of not taking the Chiefs seriously might be coming to an end. Mahomes has 13 touchdowns and no picks in his first three games as a no-doubt starter in the NFL. And if he looks comfortable on the field, he sounds just as comfortable off it: “I know so much more now about what the defenses are trying to get you to do,” he said on a conference call with Colorado media. The Chiefs are a Final Destination. You know it won’t end well. The only question is how badly it will hurt. But even the Chiefs can’t waste a gift like Mahomes. Right?