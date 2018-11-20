Gazette columnist Paul Klee has three thoughts on Sunday's showdown at Broncos Stadium at Mile High:
Future of the NFL ... or another trend that fades away?
Soon after the Rams and Chiefs scored 105 points to eclipse the Las Vegas "Over" by 42 in the highest-scoring "Monday Night Football" game ever, media reports flooded through the echo chamber: Welcome to the future of the NFL. It’s the easy opinion to share. But is it true? Find out in January, because robust offenses rarely win Super Bowls without something that resembles a competent defense — and the Saints (27th in defensive rating), Chiefs (25th) and Rams (20th) don’t have one. Over the past decade no Super Bowl champ had a defensive efficiency rating in the bottom third of the NFL. Until that changes, 54-51 is simply a fun trend.
One signature win deserves another
The signature win of the Vance Joseph era brought a couple of positive developments, which is nice: the Broncos are handing it over to the young fellas and injuries to the offensive line ... improved the offensive line? Plop an extra turkey leg onto Connor McGovern, Billy Turner and Eli Wilkinson’s plates. The Broncos' offensive line turned in its finest performance in years: zero sacks of Case Keenum (“That's incredible,” he said) and 5.7 yards per carry and three touchdowns for the running backs (“I had lanes,” Phillip Lindsay said). If the Broncos fell into a functional offensive line, no one around here would fight it. After three quarters of staying upright, Keenum entered the fourth quarter with the confidence he was not going to take a beating. Now comes the real test: the Steelers lead the NFL with 37 sacks. Repeat the feat, and the Broncos are on to something.
Do the Peyton Manning and just fall over
Time for a new motto: K.I.S.S. (Keep It Simple, Signalcaller). Forget the All-22. The Broncos are better when Case Keenum is one of 22. In La-La Land, Keenum played in blah-blah land: 19 of 32 for 205 yards, no touchdowns, no interceptions. Keenum didn't throw a pick against the Texans or Chargers. And guess what? The Broncos played a pair of playoff teams within a field goal. This safer approach has paid dividends, and the Broncos' offense isn’t putting its defense in a tight spot. There’s no masking the fact Keenum has been a disappointment. The Broncos signed up for better than a 1-to-1 TD-to-INT ratio. But if Keenum doesn’t throw an interception against the Steelers, here’s a hunch the Broncos win.