Broncos Country: Still No. 1
Call it unconditional love. But how long can it last? Either way, give it up for Broncos Country — or find them all a new hobby. Despite another lost season on the field, attendance at Broncos Stadium at Mile High likely will increase from 2017 to 2018. Unless Sunday’s game against the Chargers sees the smallest crowd in over a decade, the Broncos will exceed last season’s mark of 610,846 over eight home games. They’ve averaged 76,517 this season and need "only" 75,222 fans to tie the 2017 number. And that would break a three-year run of minor drops in attendance at Mile High. Now it’s the Broncos turn to reciprocate your love and fix this thing for the long haul. OK, so there’s one bright spot on the orange-and-blue horizon. Stubhub has tickets going for $46, the most affordable price I've seen in seven seasons.
Then (1972) and now (2018)
Richard Nixon was president. “Pong” was the top video game. Chuck Berry, The Temptations and Al Green spotted the Billboard charts. And on Dec. 30, 1972, the front page of the Colorado Springs Gazette-Telegraph carried the headline “Halt to Bombing Hinted, Talks May Resume Soon,” a reference to Christmastime attacks in North Vietnam. Yes, it’s been 46 years since the Broncos suffered back-to-back losing seasons — a stunning run of consistency in the realm of pro sports. Oh, and if astrology and numerology are your thing: If a person was born on Dec. 30, 1972, their Life Path number is 7. Hmmm. Don’t the Broncos have a No. 7 in charge?
Get well, Broncos. Soon, please.
Raise a New Year’s toast — and perhaps a prayer — for the coach of the Broncos in 2019. Whether the Broncos embark on one helluva tough sell by bringing back Vance Joseph or venture into uncharted waters with a new fella, he’s going to require a healthier locker room to find any kind of success. Here, take a gander at the short list of starters who started Week One against the Seahawks — and still remained in Week 16 against the Raiders. On offense, it’s only four starters who survived the long haul: Garett Bolles, Case Keenum, Connor McGovern and Jared Veldheer. On defense, it’s six names still standing: Todd Davis, Adam Gotsis, Domata Peko, Darian Stewart, Justin Simmons and Derek Wolfe. Get well, Broncos. Soon, please.