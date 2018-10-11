TOM BRADY-CERVEZA
Tom Brady's Patriots can bring Patrick Mahomes' Chiefs back to earth in Sunday showdown. (AP Foto/Charles Krupa, Archivo)

 Charles Krupa
Legalized gambling is coming. On Sundays during the NFL season, Paul Klee offers three wagers against the spread (ATS) he would make (unless there's a BWO hatch on the South Platte):

1. Chargers (minus-1) at Browns: The schedule sets up for a nice li’l winning streak for the Bolts.

2. Falcons (minus-3) vs. Bucs: Parlay the Over (57) and donate the winnings to Trout Unlimited.

3. Chiefs vs. Patriots (Under 59): Too many points, even for Handsome Tom vs. Patrick Mahomes.

- Klee’s 2018 record ATS: 9-6-1 (last week: 0-3 ATS)

(Contact Gazette sports columnist Paul Klee at paul.klee@gazette.com or on Twitter at @bypaulklee.)

Sports columnist

Denver sports columnist for The Gazette

