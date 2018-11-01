Klee’s Spread Offense
Legalized sports gambling is coming. On Sundays during the NFL season, Paul Klee offers three wagers against the spread (ATS) he would make (if David Ramsey chips in a few bucks for a good cause):
1. Broncos (PK) vs. Texans — First "Spread Offense" appearance of '18 for the Broncos. And it's a win!
2. Saints (plus-1.5) at Rams — Even at 8-0, Wade Phillips' defense in SoCal has underachieved.
3. Cowboys (minus-4) vs. Titans — NFL’s weirdest stat: Dallas has just two playoff wins in 21 years.
- 2018 record ATS: 11-7-1 (Week 6: 2-1 ATS)