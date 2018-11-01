Broncos rookie edge rusher Chubb making up for slow start
FILE - In this Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018, file photo, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) is pursued by Denver Broncos linebacker Bradley Chubb (55) during the second half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo. Von Miller and Bradley Chubb have been in a race to the quarterback all season, with Miller collecting eight sacks and Chubb seven so far. On Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018, Chubb joined Miller (November 2011) and linebacker D.J. Williams (December 2004) as the only Broncos to win the NFL Defensive Player of the Month award. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

 Charlie Riedel
Klee’s Spread Offense

Legalized sports gambling is coming. On Sundays during the NFL season, Paul Klee offers three wagers against the spread (ATS) he would make (if David Ramsey chips in a few bucks for a good cause):

1. Broncos (PK) vs. Texans — First "Spread Offense" appearance of '18 for the Broncos. And it's a win!

2. Saints (plus-1.5) at Rams — Even at 8-0, Wade Phillips' defense in SoCal has underachieved.

3. Cowboys (minus-4) vs. Titans — NFL’s weirdest stat: Dallas has just two playoff wins in 21 years.

- 2018 record ATS: 11-7-1 (Week 6: 2-1 ATS)

Sports columnist

Denver sports columnist for The Gazette

