Legalized gambling is coming. On Sundays during the NFL season, Paul Klee offers three wagers against the spread (ATS) he would make (if he won the Colorado lottery first):
1. Dolphins (+7) at Pats: Feel lucky? Take the money line. Adam Gase isn't scared of Bill Belichick.
2. Seahawks (-3) at Cardinals: Arizona’s point differential is minus-54. We’re only in Week 4.
3. Saints (-3) at Giants: 3-0 ATS in Week 3? Hey, we’re just keeping pace with the Rockies.
(Bonus bet: Cowboys -3 vs. Lions)
- Klee’s 2018 record ATS: 8-2 (last week: 3-0 ATS)