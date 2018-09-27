Dolphins Patriots Football
FILE - At left, in a Sept. 9, 2018, file photo, New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick watches from the sideline during the first half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, in Foxborough, Mass. At right, also in a Sept. 9, 2018, file photo, Miami Dolphins head coach Adam Gase watches during an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Legalized gambling is coming. On Sundays during the NFL season, Paul Klee offers three wagers against the spread (ATS) he would make (if he won the Colorado lottery first):

1. Dolphins (+7) at Pats: Feel lucky? Take the money line. Adam Gase isn't scared of Bill Belichick.

2. Seahawks (-3) at Cardinals: Arizona’s point differential is minus-54. We’re only in Week 4.

3. Saints (-3) at Giants: 3-0 ATS in Week 3? Hey, we’re just keeping pace with the Rockies.

(Bonus bet: Cowboys -3 vs. Lions)

- Klee’s 2018 record ATS: 8-2 (last week: 3-0 ATS)

(Contact Gazette sports columnist Paul Klee at paul.klee@gazette.com or on Twitter at @bypaulklee.)

