Legalized gambling is coming. On Sundays during the NFL season, Paul Klee offers three wagers against the spread (ATS) he would make (unless the Nuggets need a few bucks to extend Jamal Murray):
1. Chargers (minus-14.5) vs. Bengals — After seeing Bengals, don’t see how they win a game
2. Panthers (pick 'em) at Browns — You’re my boy, Cam! How about a cover for your old pals?
3. Seahawks (minus-3) vs. Vikings — Rule No. 1: Seahawks at home in prime time? Take ‘em
-Klee’s 2018 record ATS: 17-13-1 (Last week: 1-2 ATS)