Bengals Panthers Football
Caption +

Carolina Panthers' Christian McCaffrey, left, runs past Cincinnati Bengals' William Jackson, right, during the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)

 Mike McCarn
Show MoreShow Less

Legalized gambling is coming. On Sundays during the NFL season, Paul Klee offers three wagers against the spread (ATS) he would make (if Milwaukee's bratwursts didn’t raid his wallet):

1. Jaguars (plus-3) at Chiefs: The Chiefs are 4-0. Other memorable starts: 9-0 (2003), 9-0 (2013), 5-0 (2017). Playoff results in those seasons: loss, loss, loss. Wake us when the trend changes.

2. Ravens (minus-1) at Browns: The Broncos got a first-hand look at this Ravens' defense — and didn’t enjoy what they found. Now it’s Bad Baker's turn. Baltimore rolls by a touchdown or more.

3. Panthers (minus-7) vs. Giants: It took four weeks for newly paid rabble-rouser Odell Beckham Jr. to go the “I got mine, this is on you guys” route — aka the beginning of the end for the Giants.

- Klee’s 2018 record ATS: 6-4-1 (last week: 1-2-1). 

(Contact Gazette sports columnist Paul Klee at paul.klee@gazette.com or on Twitter at @bypaulklee.)

Sports columnist

Denver sports columnist for The Gazette

Load comments