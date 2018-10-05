Legalized gambling is coming. On Sundays during the NFL season, Paul Klee offers three wagers against the spread (ATS) he would make (if Milwaukee's bratwursts didn’t raid his wallet):
1. Jaguars (plus-3) at Chiefs: The Chiefs are 4-0. Other memorable starts: 9-0 (2003), 9-0 (2013), 5-0 (2017). Playoff results in those seasons: loss, loss, loss. Wake us when the trend changes.
2. Ravens (minus-1) at Browns: The Broncos got a first-hand look at this Ravens' defense — and didn’t enjoy what they found. Now it’s Bad Baker's turn. Baltimore rolls by a touchdown or more.
3. Panthers (minus-7) vs. Giants: It took four weeks for newly paid rabble-rouser Odell Beckham Jr. to go the “I got mine, this is on you guys” route — aka the beginning of the end for the Giants.
- Klee’s 2018 record ATS: 6-4-1 (last week: 1-2-1).