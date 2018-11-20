Legalized gambling is coming. On Sundays during the NFL season, Paul Klee offers three wagers against the spread (ATS) he would make (unless Black Friday wiped out the bank account):
1. Vikings (minus-4) vs. Packers — More like Lambno, amirite? Away from Lambeau, Pack is winless
2. Saints (minus-13) vs. Falcons — There’s no better NFL bet than Drew Brees’ scoring machine
3. Patriots (minus-7) at Jets — It’s nice to be the Pats; lose to the Titans, recover vs. AFC East
-2018 record ATS: 13-11-1 (Week 11: 1-2 ATS)