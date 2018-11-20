Saints on top of latest Pro32 poll; KC, Pats tied for 2nd
New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) reacts to fans after an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams in New Orleans, Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018. The Saints won 45-35.

Legalized gambling is coming. On Sundays during the NFL season, Paul Klee offers three wagers against the spread (ATS) he would make (unless Black Friday wiped out the bank account):

1. Vikings (minus-4) vs. Packers — More like Lambno, amirite? Away from Lambeau, Pack is winless

2. Saints (minus-13) vs. Falcons — There’s no better NFL bet than Drew Brees’ scoring machine

3. Patriots (minus-7) at Jets — It’s nice to be the Pats; lose to the Titans, recover vs. AFC East

-2018 record ATS: 13-11-1 (Week 11: 1-2 ATS)

