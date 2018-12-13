Dolphins Ravens Football
Caption +

FILE - In this Oct. 16, 2016, file photo, Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) talks to coach Adam Gase during an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Miami Gardens, Fla. After losing four of their first five games, the Dolphins finally realized winning in the NFL requires commitment and responsibility. That, according to first-year coach Gase, is why Miami (7-4) will bring a six-game winning streak into Sunday’s matchup with the Baltimore Ravens (6-5). (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)

 Wilfredo Lee
Show MoreShow Less

Legalized gambling is coming. On Sundays during the NFL season, Paul Klee offers three wagers against the spread (ATS) he would make (to buy a ticket to see Ty Evans play at N.C. State):

1. Seahawks (minus-5.5) at 49ers — Just a hunch: Pete Carroll won’t repeat Vance Joseph’s mistakes

2. Patriots (minus-1.5) at Steelers — Is this Handsome Tom’s last game vs. Steelers? (11-2 all-time)

3. Dolphins (plus-9.5) at Vikings — With so-so QBs, Adam Gase has Fins in playoff hunt — again

-Klee’s 2018 record ATS: 18-15-1 (Last week: 1-2 ATS)

(Contact Gazette sports columnist Paul Klee at paul.klee@gazette.com or on Twitter at @bypaulklee.)

Sports columnist

Denver sports columnist for The Gazette

Load comments