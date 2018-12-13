Legalized gambling is coming. On Sundays during the NFL season, Paul Klee offers three wagers against the spread (ATS) he would make (to buy a ticket to see Ty Evans play at N.C. State):
1. Seahawks (minus-5.5) at 49ers — Just a hunch: Pete Carroll won’t repeat Vance Joseph’s mistakes
2. Patriots (minus-1.5) at Steelers — Is this Handsome Tom’s last game vs. Steelers? (11-2 all-time)
3. Dolphins (plus-9.5) at Vikings — With so-so QBs, Adam Gase has Fins in playoff hunt — again
-Klee’s 2018 record ATS: 18-15-1 (Last week: 1-2 ATS)