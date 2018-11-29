Legalized gambling is coming. On Sundays during the NFL season, Gazette columnist Paul Klee offers three wagers against the spread (ATS) he would make (to pay for fellow scribe Woody Paige’s very expensive Christmas gift):
1. Vikings (plus-7) at Patriots
Pats’ margin of victory: 21 points (vs. AFC East) and 2.3 points (vs. others)
2. Texans (minus-4.5) vs. Browns
Note to Broncos: the Cleveland Browns’ win at Cincy due to zero turnovers
3. Colts (minus-3) at Jags
Wouldn’t Paul Goldschmidt look good in a Rockies’ uniform?
-Klee’s 2018 record ATS: 16-11-1 (Last week: 3-0 ATS)