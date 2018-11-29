Colts' revamped line studies hard for test against Jaguars
Legalized gambling is coming. On Sundays during the NFL season, Gazette columnist Paul Klee offers three wagers against the spread (ATS) he would make (to pay for fellow scribe Woody Paige’s very expensive Christmas gift):

1. Vikings (plus-7) at Patriots

Pats’ margin of victory: 21 points (vs. AFC East) and 2.3 points (vs. others)

2. Texans (minus-4.5) vs. Browns

Note to Broncos: the Cleveland Browns’ win at Cincy due to zero turnovers

3. Colts (minus-3) at Jags

Wouldn’t Paul Goldschmidt look good in a Rockies’ uniform?

-Klee’s 2018 record ATS: 16-11-1 (Last week: 3-0 ATS)

