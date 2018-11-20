Ben Roethlisberger, Malik Jackson
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) is pressured and then sacked by Denver Broncos defensive end Malik Jackson (97) in the first quarter of an NFL football Sunday, Dec. 20, 2015, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Fred Vuich)

 Fred Vuich
The Gazette's Paul Klee predicts the Broncos-Steelers game: 

Offense

This Scorecard is an ode to the Broncos-Steelers rivalry. It is one, you know? Terrible towels invading Mile High. The Tebow-to-Thomas football miracle. The 2005 AFC title game — a 35-17 upset of Jake Plummer’s Broncos that forever lives in infamy. Big Ben’s "O" gets the nod.

Advantage: Steelers

Defense

“One thing John Elway always said: ‘the good ones are always lucky,’” Broncos defender Trevor Pryce said after the 2005 AFC Championship Game. Playoff losses to the Jags (in 1997) and Ravens (2013) still tickle. But only one Mile High upset was one game from a Super Bowl: 2005.

Advantage: Broncos

Special teams

Oh, but then there was 2016: Broncos 23, Steelers 16. And it was special teams that lifted Denver over Pittsburgh in the AFC divisional round. Brandon McManus, whose 42-yarder last week beat the Chargers, went 4-for-4 as Peyton Manning inched closer to Super Bowl 50.

Advantage: Broncos

Coaching

As one ex-Steeler told me last week: It’s the players who run that show, not Mike Tomlin. Considering the annual drama that bubbles over in Pittsburgh, his take is probably not far from the truth. Who cares? Tomlin's (or is it Roethlisberger’s?) Steelers average 10.5 wins per season.

Advantage: Steelers

Intangibles

Despite a 4-6 record, the Broncos remain wholly confident. "We will" win the AFC West, defender Shelby Harris guaranteed on Twitter. Perhaps they dig the schedule. After Pittsburgh, the Broncos play only one more team currently in the playoffs. And they already beat the Chargers.

Advantage: Broncos

Klee’s prediction: Steelers (minus-3) 23, Broncos 21 (ATS record: 4-6; Straight up: 6-4)

—Paul Klee

(Contact Gazette sports columnist Paul Klee at paul.klee@gazette.com or on Twitter at @bypaulklee.)

