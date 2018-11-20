The Gazette's Paul Klee predicts the Broncos-Steelers game:
Offense
This Scorecard is an ode to the Broncos-Steelers rivalry. It is one, you know? Terrible towels invading Mile High. The Tebow-to-Thomas football miracle. The 2005 AFC title game — a 35-17 upset of Jake Plummer’s Broncos that forever lives in infamy. Big Ben’s "O" gets the nod.
Advantage: Steelers
Defense
“One thing John Elway always said: ‘the good ones are always lucky,’” Broncos defender Trevor Pryce said after the 2005 AFC Championship Game. Playoff losses to the Jags (in 1997) and Ravens (2013) still tickle. But only one Mile High upset was one game from a Super Bowl: 2005.
Advantage: Broncos
Special teams
Oh, but then there was 2016: Broncos 23, Steelers 16. And it was special teams that lifted Denver over Pittsburgh in the AFC divisional round. Brandon McManus, whose 42-yarder last week beat the Chargers, went 4-for-4 as Peyton Manning inched closer to Super Bowl 50.
Advantage: Broncos
Coaching
As one ex-Steeler told me last week: It’s the players who run that show, not Mike Tomlin. Considering the annual drama that bubbles over in Pittsburgh, his take is probably not far from the truth. Who cares? Tomlin's (or is it Roethlisberger’s?) Steelers average 10.5 wins per season.
Advantage: Steelers
Intangibles
Despite a 4-6 record, the Broncos remain wholly confident. "We will" win the AFC West, defender Shelby Harris guaranteed on Twitter. Perhaps they dig the schedule. After Pittsburgh, the Broncos play only one more team currently in the playoffs. And they already beat the Chargers.
Advantage: Broncos
Klee’s prediction: Steelers (minus-3) 23, Broncos 21 (ATS record: 4-6; Straight up: 6-4)
—Paul Klee