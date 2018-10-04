Broncos Jets Preview Football
FILE - At left, in a Sept. 9, 2018, file photo, Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller plays against the Seattle Seahawks during the second half of an NFL football game, in Denver. At right, in a Sept. 10, 2018, file photo, New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold (14) scrambles against the Detroit Lions during an NFL football game at Ford Field in Detroit. Von Miller saw something special in Sam Darnold even before the NFL draft. The Broncos star linebacker says he would have picked him with the No. 1 overall pick. Miller will be doing his best to help make life miserable for the New York Jets rookie quarterback when the teams meet Sunday at MetLife Stadium. (AP Photo/File)

Klee’s Scorecard

Offense

Guess what? It’s still baseball season on the Front Range. And long after Jets quarterback Sam Darnold played baseball as a high school freshman in San Clemente, Calif., he chose the Mets (over the Yankees) as his club of choice. His Jets, however, are 29th in total yardage.

Advantage: Broncos 

Defense

The Broncos worked out Darnold before the draft, thinking he might be there at No. 5. Bummer that he wasn’t. “If you spend 5 minutes with the guy — he was my kind of guy,” Vance Joseph said. The Broncos "D" has a point to prove after Patrick Mahomes made it look average.

Advantage: Jets

Special teams

The Marquette King experiment is going kaput. As King continues to look like nothing special, it’s tough to justify a $6 million punter — so the Broncos signed to the practice squad Colby Wadman, who last played for the Raiders. That’s right. The Raiders, who cut Marquette King.

Advantage: Jets

Coaching

Todd Bowles is on the hot seat with the Jets. Vance Joseph is on the hot seat with Broncos Country. A win here won’t save their backside, but it sure would turn down the heat. After this one for the Broncos it’s the 4-0 Rams and two road games, where the Broncos are 1-8 under VJ.

Advantage: Jets

Intangibles

Do the Broncos desire to play for Vance Joseph? After publicly lobbying for Joseph’s return with two games left in last season, here’s where they show it: against a Jets team that’s lost three straight with a rookie quarterback and no offense to speak of. The Broncos should win on Sunday.

Advantage: Jets

Klee’s prediction: Jets (minus-1) 20, Broncos 17 (ATS record: 3-1, straight-up record 3-1)

— Paul Klee

(Contact Gazette sports columnist Paul Klee at paul.klee@gazette.com or on Twitter at @bypaulklee.)

Sports columnist

Denver sports columnist for The Gazette

