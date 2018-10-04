Klee’s Scorecard
Offense
Guess what? It’s still baseball season on the Front Range. And long after Jets quarterback Sam Darnold played baseball as a high school freshman in San Clemente, Calif., he chose the Mets (over the Yankees) as his club of choice. His Jets, however, are 29th in total yardage.
Advantage: Broncos
Defense
The Broncos worked out Darnold before the draft, thinking he might be there at No. 5. Bummer that he wasn’t. “If you spend 5 minutes with the guy — he was my kind of guy,” Vance Joseph said. The Broncos "D" has a point to prove after Patrick Mahomes made it look average.
Advantage: Jets
Special teams
The Marquette King experiment is going kaput. As King continues to look like nothing special, it’s tough to justify a $6 million punter — so the Broncos signed to the practice squad Colby Wadman, who last played for the Raiders. That’s right. The Raiders, who cut Marquette King.
Advantage: Jets
Coaching
Todd Bowles is on the hot seat with the Jets. Vance Joseph is on the hot seat with Broncos Country. A win here won’t save their backside, but it sure would turn down the heat. After this one for the Broncos it’s the 4-0 Rams and two road games, where the Broncos are 1-8 under VJ.
Advantage: Jets
Intangibles
Do the Broncos desire to play for Vance Joseph? After publicly lobbying for Joseph’s return with two games left in last season, here’s where they show it: against a Jets team that’s lost three straight with a rookie quarterback and no offense to speak of. The Broncos should win on Sunday.
Advantage: Jets
Klee’s prediction: Jets (minus-1) 20, Broncos 17 (ATS record: 3-1, straight-up record 3-1)
— Paul Klee