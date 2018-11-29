Offense
Is Phillip Lindsay starting a lifestyle movement? The Broncos’ leading rusher — and second among NFL rookies (Saquon Barkley) — lives at home with his parents, Troy and Diane. And in a city where the average monthly rent hovers above $2,000, why not save a few bucks?
Advantage: Broncos
Defense
Big week for Joe Woods and the Broncos defense. After facing pocket passers Philip Rivers and Ben Roethlisberger, they get one of the fastest quarterbacks in the NFL on Sunday. Bengals QB Jeff Driskel clocked the swiftest run by a quarterback this year — 21.03 mph — on Nov. 11, according to NexGen stats.
Advantage: Broncos
Special teams
Not to throw a wet blanket on the Broncos, who are heating up, but a special teams gaffe vs. Pittsburgh was Example A why it’s difficult to trust Vance Joseph’s coaching staff. The Steelers ran a very Steeler-y fake field goal for a touchdown. “Come on, guys,” Joseph mouthed on the sideline. Seriously.
Advantage: Bengals
Coaching
Former Browns coach Hue Jackson caught some grief when he landed a job with the Bengals , keeping him in the division. But let’s not forget what really matters here: Raiders fans once bought a full-page ad to lobby for Jackson as coach. He promptly went 3-36-1 in Cleveland.
Advantage: Bengals
Intangibles
Are the Broncos truly a threat to crash the AFC playoffs? These are the teams to root against: Ravens (6-5), Colts (6-5), Dolphins (5-6), Titans (5-6) and, yes, the Bengals (5-6). See, they’re not chasing juggernauts. Reaching the postseason is hardly mission impossible. But beating the bumbling Bengals is a must.
Advantage: Broncos
Klee’s prediction: Broncos (minus-3.5) 20, Bengals 17 (ATS record: 5-6; Straight up: 6-5)
—Paul Klee