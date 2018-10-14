Paul Klee's three quick observations from Broncos Stadium at Mile High:
1. Sunday, summarized: the biggest cheers from a devoted crowd of 66,888 rained down on.... the backup quarterback. And when Chad Kelly returned to the sideline while Case Keenum returned to the huddle, the collective groan could be heard over at Los Carboncitos. Yes, the Broncos' 15th loss in 22 games under Vance Joseph had me thinking about steaming hot Mexican food. Nothing cures the pain of a lost Broncos season like a carnitas burrito smothered in real green chili. Eat up, Colorado. With Joseph driving this struggle bus, it’s going to be a long road back to relevancy from here.
2. The final score tickled. But what puts Joseph’s job in danger was this number: 9,131. The unusually high number of no-shows can be attributed to the 25-degree temperature at kickoff and the constant losing that’s wearing on Broncos Country. For the record, Sunday marked the second-coldest Broncos home game played before November. I asked, and even Woody Paige couldn’t remember the coldest. (It was 22 degrees for a game in 1969.) In conditions fit for a polar bear, the Broncos had holding, taunting and personal foul penalties — all by halftime, when the Rams let a couple opportunities of their own slip away and still managed to lead the Broncos by double digits.
3. Where does the Broncos’ next win come? Thursday at the Arizona Cardinals, who are starting rookie quarterback Josh Rosen? The Broncos struggle with long weeks, let alone short weeks. At Kansas City against the Chiefs? We watched that movie in Week 4. It doesn’t end well. At home the first week of November against the Houston Texans? Now that’s a possibility. The Texans narrowly held off the woeful Bills on Sunday. The Rams on Sunday were only the fifth team since 1979 to enter Mile High as 7-point favorites. Hate to be the bearer of bad news, but the Broncos are favored in two of their final 10 games. Worse yet: there’s not an obvious choice on the current coaching staff to serve as interim coach if Joe Ellis and John Elway do the right thing and fire Joseph.
