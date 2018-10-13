Jim Taylor, the ferocious Hall of Fame fullback who embodied the Green Bay Packers’ unstoppable ground game during the Vince Lombardi era and helped the team win four NFL titles and the first Super Bowl, died Saturday. He was 83.
He died at a hospital in his hometown of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, the team said.
Taylor played on the great Packer teams and was the league’s MVP in 1962. He scored the first rushing touchdown in Super Bowl history.
“He was a gritty, classic player on the Lombardi teams and a key figure of those great championship runs,” Packers president Mark Murphy said.
Taylor was voted into the Hall in 1976. David Baker, president of the Hall, lauded Taylor for not only personifying Lombardi’s “run to daylight” philosophy but for living his life as he played game, with “passion, determination and love for all he did.”
Taylor spent 10 seasons in the NFL after being drafted in the second round out of LSU in 1958.
Lombardi devised the Packers’ “Sweep,” which featured pulling guards Jerry Kramer and Fuzzy Thurston clearing the path for Taylor. The 6-foot, 216-pound Taylor best fulfilled the play’s punishing effectiveness, a workhorse always charging forward, dragging would-be tacklers along.
“He taught me lots of character, and virtues, and principles,” Taylor said of Lombardi, with whom he feuded, in a 2001 interview. “He established a caliber of football that he felt like would be championship.”
In 1960, Taylor ran for 1,101 yards, to set the franchise mark. Taylor ran for five straight 1,000-yard seasons from 1960-64 and led the Packers seven consecutive times in rushing.
In 1961, Taylor ran for 1,307 yards and scored an NFL-best 15 touchdowns as the Packers rolled to a 37-0 victory over the Giants for Lombardi’s first title.
The next year would be Taylor’s finest. He ran for 1,474 yards and 19 TDs in 14 games, and scored the only TD in the Packers’ 16-7 victory over the New York Giants for the second of his four titles.
Taylor was often compared to his contemporary, Cleveland’s Jim Brown, but Lombardi had different views on two of the most punishing running backs in the league at the time.
“Jim Brown will give you that leg (to tackle) and then take it away from you,” Lombardi said. “Jim Taylor will give it to you and then ram it through your chest.”