Bad news, Broncos fans in the Colorado Springs area: Saturday’s game against the Cleveland Brown will not be on local TV.
It will be on the NFL Network. Kick off is 6:20 p.m.
A live stream is available through the network’s website by logging in with your TV provider. A subscription is needed to watch the game on the NFL Network mobile apps. The game is being shown in the Denver area on Fox 31.
The Browns (5-7-1) and Broncos (6-7) are both trying to keep their playoff dreams alive with a victory.
CHHUN SUN, The Gazette