Broncos QB Case Keenum agrees to take more chances
Caption +

Broncos quarterback Case Keenum throws during the first half Sunday against the 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif. Keenum admits he’s become too cautious with the ball.

 the associated press
Show MoreShow Less

Bad news, Broncos fans in the Colorado Springs area: Saturday’s game against the Cleveland Brown will not be on local TV.

It will be on the NFL Network. Kick off is 6:20 p.m.

A live stream is available through the network’s website by logging in with your TV provider. A subscription is needed to watch the game on the NFL Network mobile apps. The game is being shown in the Denver area on Fox 31.

The Browns (5-7-1) and Broncos (6-7) are both trying to keep their playoff dreams alive with a victory.

CHHUN SUN, The Gazette

Reporter

Chhun Sun is a sports reporter with an emphasis in preps. He joined The Gazette in April 2015 and covered public safety for three years before joining @gazettepreps staff. The Thailand-born Cambodian-American has been in journalism for nearly two decades.

Load comments