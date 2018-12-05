Gazette staff's NFL Week 14 picks
Jim OConnell
sports copy editor
Get email notifications on Jim OConnell daily!
Whenever Jim OConnell posts new content, you'll get an email delivered to your inbox with a link.
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Gazette Insider Blogs
-
Paul Klee Blog
by Paul Klee
The Broncos and Rockies, with an eye on the Nuggets, Avalanche and other Denver-area topics.
-
David Ramsey Blog
By David Ramsey
Opinions on the world of sports by Gazette columnist David Ramsey
-
Matt Wiley Blog
by Matt Wiley
A place to discuss and debate fantasy sports
Gazette Insider Sports Blog
-
Vinny Benedetto Blog
by Vinny Benedetto
Covering a bit of everything from prep sports to the Switchbacks to road races and hopefully a lot more.
-
Brent Briggeman Blog
By Brent Briggeman
Posts about Air Force Academy Sports
-
Hugh Johnson Blog
by Hugh Johnson
Posts about preps in the Pikes Peak region and Fantasy Football
-
Paul Klee Blog
by Paul Klee
The Broncos and Rockies, with an eye on the Nuggets, Avalanche and other Denver-area topics.
-
Derek Kuhn Blog
by Derek Kuhn
Posts about pro wrestling in and around Colorado Springs
-
David Ramsey Blog
By David Ramsey
Opinions on the world of sports by Gazette columnist David Ramsey
-
Kate Shefte Blog
by Kate Shefte
Posts about college hockey, high school athletics and occasionally beer
-
Chhun Sun Blog
By Chhun Sun
Posts about preps in the Pikes Peak region
-
Lindsey Smith Blog
by Lindsey Smith
Keeping you apprised of all things preps in the Pikes Peak region.
-
Matt Wiley Blog
by Matt Wiley
A place to discuss and debate fantasy sports
Upcoming Events
-
Dec 6
-
Dec 6
-
Dec 6
-
Dec 6
-
Dec 6
-
Dec 6
-
Dec 6
-
Dec 6
-
Dec 6
-
Dec 6