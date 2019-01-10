A former Denver Broncos linebacker faces charges for assault and battery in wake of accusations that he strangled a Regis Jesuit High School athletic director after his daughter was ejected from a rivalry basketball game.
Andra Davis, 40, received a summons for the charges expected against him on Jan. 4, according to court documents obtained by 9NEWS. The incident occurred on Dec. 12, at the end of what one police officer described as a “physical and heated” game between Regis Jesuit and Grandview High School.
Three off-duty uniformed officers were asked to work the game ahead of time due to the intensity of the matchup the year before, the Aurora Police Department said.
Davis played the 2009 season with the Broncos. He also played in the NFL with the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills.
