NASHVILLE, Tenn. • Derrick Henry sped and stiff-armed his way to a record-tying 99-yard touchdown run and the Tennessee Titans routed the Jacksonville Jaguars 30-9 on Thursday to stay in the playoff chase. And that was just part of his amazing night.
Henry tied Tony Dorsett’s 99-yarder on Jan. 3, 1983, for Dallas against Minnesota for the longest TD run in NFL history. Henry ran to his left and ran up the sideline, stiff-arming cornerback A.J. Bouye, then rookie linebacker Leon Jacobs twice and finally a shove to linebacker Myles Jack to finish the TD.
Henry set a franchise record with 238 yards on just 16 carries, topping the mark of 228 yards by Chris Johnson in 2009 against the Jags.
Henry finished with a career-high four TDs, tying Lorenzo White and Hall of Fame running back Earl Campbell for most rushing TDs in a game in franchise history. Henry became the first player in the NFL with four rushing TDs since Jonas Gray of the Pats in 2014.
The Titans (7-6) stayed in AFC playoff contention . The Jaguars (4-9) have lost eight of their last nine.