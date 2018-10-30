Demaryius Thomas was traded from the Denver Broncos to the Houston Texans today and it had an immediate impact on his former teammates and players he used share a locker room with. 

Thomas, who was drafted by the Broncos in 2010, was sent to Houston for a fourth-round pick and an exchange of seventh round picks.

See the all-time leading Broncos receivers.

A number of athletes he played with, some still on the team, some retired and others playing for different franchises, chimed in about the trade on social media. 

