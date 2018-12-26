Colorado Springs, CO (80903)

Today

On and off snow showers this evening. Breaks in the overcast later. Low around 20F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 30%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

On and off snow showers this evening. Breaks in the overcast later. Low around 20F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 30%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.