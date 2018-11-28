Steelers tight end Xavier Grimble was running in wide-open spaces, and I was thinking sure touchdown.
What was Broncos safety Will Parks thinking?
“Knock his (butt) out,” Parks answers without hesitating.
Turns out, Parks knocked something else out. In a goal-line collision violent even by NFL standards, Parks knocked the ball loose, saving a certain touchdown and setting the tone for the Broncos’ entertaining and unlikely 24-17 victory over the Steelers.
The Broncos, on a two-game winning streak, suddenly dance along as darlings of the Front Range. This dancing comes only a few weeks after virtually every resident on that same Front Range gave up on the team.
Let’s face the truth. The Broncos are extremely lucky to have escaped with victories over the Chargers and Steelers. LA quarterback Philip Rivers, a 37-year-old battle-tested pro, showed the clock management skills of a 37-month-old, and the Steelers did more to lose Sunday’s game than the Broncos did to win it.
But let’s not get picky. The 2015 Broncos marched to Super Bowl supremacy despite seldom dominating anyone. Those oh-so lucky Broncos specialized in on-field violence and razor-thin victories, winning 10 games by seven or fewer points.
The spirit of 2015 has — for now, anyway — taken hold of the current Broncos. That spirit could carry this team all the way to the playoffs. That spirit was clearly seen in Parks’ ferocious heroics.
On the first play of the second quarter, Parks was double-covering Antonio Brown in the end zone when he saw Grimble burst into the open after a busted assignment.
A desperate Parks began sprinting across the field even before quarterback Ben Roethlisberger threw the ball.
”I was thinking I can give him a little something,” Parks says, and that little something was brain-rattling hit. “... I had to make a play. I had to make a play and ultimately it kind of helped us out.”
Kind of? He’s being ultra-modest. Next time you watch a replay of the Grimble-Parks collision, remember Grimble weighs 260 pounds, or 68 more pounds than Parks. As you watch, focus on Parks and his fierce courage. He delivered all-out assault on Grimble at severe risk to his health.
It was a huge moment in the season. If Grimble scores, the Steelers take a 7-3 lead. If Grimble scores, the Steelers likely win the game and destroy the Broncos’ playoff chances.
Instead, the Broncos vault into a chase for the final wild card spot. They are blessed with a breezy schedule, including Sunday’s trip to Cincinnati, and a less-than-mighty list of wild card rivals that includes the Colts, Dolphins and Ravens.
To hear Parks tell it, the Broncos were blessed, too, by all the doubters.
For weeks, this team was given up for dead. Coach Vance Joseph was going to be fired at any minute. The franchise was fast descending.
You heard the aggressively gloomy talk.
So did Parks.
“You got the outside noise. You got people saying this and that, and we’re just making plays, minus the negativity,” he says. “We got something to prove.”
He pauses, thinking about the avalanche of criticism. Parks reminds me of Aqib Talib, a fast, defiant talker who doubles as a realist. Parks at first wondered if Bronco critics “might be right” about his stumbling team.
Later, he embraced a painful truth. “They are right,” he told himself.
But instead of surrendering after the team fell to a depressing 3-6 record, Parks and the Broncos chased revival.
They got tougher. They got meaner.
Parks’ long run to a bombastic hit sums up this Broncos season.
Doom has always been lurking, but doom somehow has been averted.
“It’s awesome,” says the man who prevented a certain touchdown. “It’s awesome when you have guys believing.”
It’s painful, too. Just ask Grimble.