ENGLEWOOD — The Denver Broncos have promoted rookie pass rusher Jeff Holland from their practice squad and waived inside linebacker Alexander Johnson.
The Broncos (5-6), who visit the Bengals (5-6) on Sunday, juggled their linebacking corps with Shaq Barrett sidelined with a hip flexor. He got hurt against Pittsburgh last week and is expected to miss two to four weeks.
An outside linebacker from Auburn, Holland signed with the Broncos on May 1 after going undrafted. He shined in training camp and collected two sacks and recovered a fumble in the preseason. He signed to Denver's practice squad after failing to make the 53-man roster coming out of training camp.
Holland was named first-team All-SEC as a junior last season. In three years at Auburn, he collected 13 sacks, forced five fumbles and recovered two.
The Broncos signed Johnson on Aug. 13, two months after a jury acquitted the former Tigers star who missed 3½ years of football while fighting a rape case.
Johnson played in one game, against Houston on Nov. 4.