ENGLEWOOD • The Broncos' tumble to the bottom of the NFL barrel wasn't all Vance Joseph's fault. But he didn't help matters.
The team fired Joseph on Monday after two seasons and an 11-21 record. The Broncos suffered back-to-back seasons of double-digit losses for the first time in their NFL existence.
"People may disagree, but we're not that far off," said John Elway, president of football operations, who took responsibility for the team's downturn and carried a rare look of defeat as he met with local media Monday.
“You can turn it around quickly in this league. You can," team president Joe Ellis said later.
Now begins the search for the fourth head coach in six years, a Broncos first. The Broncos reportedly want to interview Bears defensive coordinator Vic Fangio, Steelers offensive line coach Mike Munchak and Patriots defensive coordinator Brian Flores to start the process.
Elway said the Broncos have "three or four" candidates in mind. He said former Broncos offensive coordinator Adam Gase, who was fired by the Dolphins on Monday, is not one.
"This is no fun going through this," Elway said.
Broncos players battled snowy roads and an icier atmosphere at Dove Valley to clean out their lockers Monday. The most notable evaluation came from veteran cornerback Chris Harris Jr., who echoed his teammates' predictions that big changes also are coming to the roster.
For the Broncos, who own the fourth-worst record in the NFL since October 2016, this must be a total reset from top to bottom.
"I think everybody who won the Super Bowl (after the 2015 season) is pretty much a non-guaranteed contract now. I expect everybody to be gone, really," Harris said. "I expect probably to have two or three vets on the team, and we'll keep moving like that. That's how I see it. I see it as a big rebuild coming on. I see a tidal wave coming."
Several players noted that the offense must adapt to the changing times. While Joseph was charged with the defense, it's the offense that doomed his tenure. It's been five years since the Broncos ranked among the top half in scoring offense.
"I'm confident in my abilities," said quarterback Case Keenum, whose first season here failed to even meet the standard set by his predecessor, Trevor Siemian.
There was no reason to continue the Joseph era. Under the first-time head coach, the Broncos suffered their first back-to-back losing seasons in 46 years, first shutout in 25 years, first loss to the Cleveland Browns in almost 30 years and the first eight-game losing streak in 50 years. When players were heard laughing in the locker room after a loss to the 2-10 San Francisco 49ers, his future was set.
"I want to thank John Elway, Joe Ellis and the organization for the opportunity to serve as the head coach of the Denver Broncos," Joseph said in a statement. "It’s disappointing not being able to finish what we started, but I’m incredibly proud of the players and coaches for how they fought and worked every week. I also appreciate the support staffs who put in countless hours behind the scenes helping our team. This is a special place with great fans. Holly and I, along with our entire family, truly enjoyed being part of this community and wish the Broncos all the best.”