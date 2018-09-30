At the end of Monday Night Football, the Broncos crave to shout out to the Chiefs a derivative of the famed Linda Ronstadt song:
“Blue by you.”
The Broncos’ Blues are back.
Nobody in Denver loves the blue jerseys more than Broncos Boss John Elway.
“I never lost in blue,” Ol’ No. 7 told me, out of the blue, on the eve of his 50th birthday in 2010.
“Really?”
“Look it up,” he said.
John was absolutely right.
The quarterback achieved an amazing 20-0 record after the Broncos introduced a new blue jersey in 1997.
However, he hadn’t seemed so comfortable out of orange in a Nike-designed significant color, uniform and logo change at a Pat Bowlen press conference when the owner insisted the Broncos, nevertheless, would remain “predominantly orange.” The uniform with the navy blue jersey and white pants featured orange only in a white panel down the side. The helmet was blue, too, with a fresh stylized horse (with a subtle Nike brand “swoosh” in the nose).
Bowlen’s Broncos’ Blue wasn’t a big, bad bust.
Instead, the Broncos beat the Packers in the Super Bowl that season – in blue.
And Elway was perfect in blue – winning all eight home games in the regular season, defeating the Jaguars in the one playoff game at home (revenging a puzzling playoff loss, wearing an orange jersey, the year before), and, finally, the Pack of, yes, Green Bay.
The following season the Broncos again won all eight regular-season games at Mile High Stadium, then whipped the Dolphins and the Jets in the postseason in blue before wearing white (as the visiting team) in the Super Bowl victory over the Falcons.
Elway retired with back-to-back championships and without a setback over two seasons in a blue jersey.
No wonder he still was proud of those successes 21 years later.
At the time of our June conversation in 2010, Elway was becoming somewhat engaged again with the Broncos.
After his retirement, John’s once near-brotherly friendship with Mike Shanahan was fried. Even though Elway desired to become a Broncos’ executive one day, he was shut out from Dove Valley. But, with Shanahan gone because he had been fired at the conclusion of the 2008 season and replaced by Josh McDaniels, a 2010 golf outing with Bowlen consigliere Joe Ellis led to Elway’s reunion.
He was asked by Ellis to represent the Broncos in London before their upcoming regular-season game against the 49ers and perform some additional promotional duties. John was hopeful that he would be more involved, particularly in the draft.
Little did he know what was ahead soon.
Before the season ended, McDaniels was fired (partially because the team’s videographer taped part of the 49ers practice in London, and the aftermath of the Patriots-like illegal act), and Bowlen, in a dinner with Elway at the restaurant in Cherry Creek with his name on the front (where we had our interview), asked if John was interested in returning in a capacity as general manager or possibly minority owner.
By January, Elway was the team’s chief executive of the football operations.
However, in 2012, at the urging of Ellis, the Broncos went back to actually being “predominantly orange” with orange jerseys. Blue became an “alternative jersey.”
Ironically, the Broncos are 0-4 wearing orange in Super Bowls.
The Broncos haven’t been as successful in blue without Elway as the quarterback. Manning did win in blue, too (once throwing five touchdowns in navy). He also wore a different blue with the Colts, so blue would be one of his two favorite colors. The other was orange – also the primary color of his alma mater (Tennessee).
There was some consideration in 1983, the year Elway was a rookie, of switching to blue jerseys, but that idea never got beyond a paper design. The Broncos did get away from their original brown-and-gold colors and vertically-striped socks.
Occasionally, the Broncos wear the color-rush all-blue (jersey and pants) uniforms.
Last year the Broncos broke out the blue jerseys and pants, and promptly were defeated by the Giants.
The team announced recently that the Broncos will wear totally blue against the Chiefs and totally orange against the Steelers.
Against the Browns, the Broncos will wear blue jerseys and white pants – the Elway Combo.
When the Broncos played the Panthers in Super Bowl 50, they were the designated home team.
Elway chose for the Broncos to wear all white.
They won.