First-time eligibles Tony Gonzalez, Ed Reed and Champ Bailey are among 15 modern-era finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s class of 2019.
In addition to Bailey, former Denver Broncos on the list are Steve Atwater, John Lynch and Ty Law (who played his last season in Denver), making it four Broncos defensive back finalists.
Broncos owner Pat Bowlen is on the list as a contributor.
They will be joined in balloting Feb. 2 by Tony Boselli, Isaac Bruce, Don Coryell, Alan Faneca, Tom Flores, Steve Hutchinson, Edgerrin James, Kevin Mawae, and Richard Seymour. Although previously eligible, Flores — who coached two Raiders teams to Super Bowl titles — and longtime defensive lineman Seymour are finalists for the first time.
Also being considered for induction are senior committee nominee Johnny Robinson, a star safety for Dallas/Kansas City from 1960-71, and contributors finalist Gil Brandt, former personnel director for the Cowboys and now the NFL’s top draft consultant.
A maximum of eight new members can be elected, five from the modern-era group. Inductions are Aug. 3 in Canton, Ohio.
Gonzalez played 17 seasons with the Chiefs and Falcons, but never made a Super Bowl. No matter: he holds the career record for tight ends with 1,325, second overall to Jerry Rice, and gained more than 15,127 yards while scoring 111 touchdowns. His string of 211 straight games with a catch lasted from 2000-13.
Reed spent 12 seasons with the Ravens, Texans and Jets, winning an NFL title in 2012.
Bailey played 15 seasons with Washington and Denver and was a three-time All-Pro. Considered one of the game’s best cover cornerbacks, he had a career-high 10 interceptions in 2006. Lynch, a standout safety for Tampa and Denver, is a finalist for the sixth straight year.