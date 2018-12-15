DENVER - Cleveland’s visit to Broncos Stadium at Mile High on Saturday proved to be more than a de facto NFL playoff elimination game.
The Browns’ 17-16 win also offered a glimpse at the future, as the Browns and Broncos boast two of the most experienced and productive rookie classes in the league.
Thanks in part to starting quarterback Baker Mayfield, the No. 1 overall pick out of Oklahoma, the Browns entered with the second-most snaps by rookies in the league (4,864). The Broncos, led by outside linebacker Bradley Chubb, the No. 5 overall pick from North Carolina State, were eighth (3,690).
Denver has gotten historic production out of its offensive rookies. Wide receiver Courtland Sutton and running backs Phillip Lindsay and Royce Freeman entered with a combined 2,209 yards from scrimmage through 13 weeks, good for third all-time since the 1970 merger.
Mayfield made the first play of the rookies.
Following a Broncos punt on the game’s opening drive, Mayfield hit Jarvis Landry for 19 yards on the Browns’ first play and capped the drive with a near-perfect, 31-yard touchdown to Breshad Perriman.
Sutton helped the Broncos tie it by the end of the first, as his first reception was extended by 15 yards via penalty before the rookie out of SMU drew a pass interference inside the Cleveland 5-yard line, setting up a short touchdown run by quarterback Case Keenum.
Denver moved in front on a Brandon McManus field goal, before Cleveland’s rookie kicker, Greg Joseph, hit a 40-yarder, leading to a 10-10 tie at the break.
Mayfield had the Browns in position to potentially kick a go-ahead field goal late in the first half before an interception ended the drive.
Another Mayfield turnover, this one a fumble forced by Adam Gotsis and recovered by Derek Wolfe, helped Denver claim a 13-10 lead after three quarters on McManus’ second field goal.
Mayfield, however, rebounded with a touchdown drive started by completions with Landry and Colorado State product Rashard Higgins, before hitting Antonio Callaway, another member of the 2018 rookie class, on a quick slant that put the Browns up 17-13 early in the fourth.
Lindsay and rookie receiver DaeSean Hamilton helped move the Broncos down the field on their next drive, but Denver settled for a field goal to make it a one-point game.
Cleveland’s rookie running back, Nick Chubb, broke free for 40 yards on the first play of the Browns’ ensuing drive. The second-round pick out of Georgia was stopped on a 4th-and-1 play later in the drive, giving the Broncos one last chance, but Keenum was sacked on a fourth-and-10 play in the final minute.
Mayfield took a knee on the final snap to secure a victory and keep the Browns’ slim playoff hopes alive. The rookie signal caller finished 18 of 31 for 188 yards and two touchdowns against the two turnovers. Chubb carried 20 times for 100 yards.
Hamilton led the Bronco rookies with seven receptions for 46 yards. Sutton caught five balls for 42 yards, while Lindsay rushed for 20 yards on 14 carries and caught four passes for another 20 yards. Freeman totaled just eight yards on five touches.
Chubb finished with four tackles and one quarterback hurry but did not register a sack.
Saturday’s rookie showcase was not at full strength, as Cleveland cornerback Denzel Ward, the No. 4 overall pick in the draft, was out with an injury.