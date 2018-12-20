Annabel Bowlen – the wife of ailing Broncos owner Pat Bowlen – has joined the expanding legal battle over which of his children will ultimately control the NFL team, 9Wants to Know has learned.
In October Pat Bowlen’s brother, William “Bill” Bowlen, filed a motion seeking the removal of the three trustees running the team, asserting that they were not fulfilling the longtime owner’s wishes. Bill Bowlen believes one of Pat Bowlen’s daughters is ready to take control of the NFL team.
In a statement issued Thursday, Gottschalk said that Annabel Bowlen filed the motion in Arapahoe County District Court “because William Bowlen does not speak for her with respect to the trustees’ actions involving the operation and control of the Broncos: ‘We believe that that the Trustees have honored the wishes of her husband and their obligation to the beneficiaries of the trust, and that the filing of a lawsuit by Mr. Bowlen’s brother serves no purpose.”
