We’ve see it many times before. The Denver Broncos score a touchdown and out runs the team mascot, Thunder. But what does Thunder, an Arabian horse, do during the rest of the game? Is Thunder a boy or a girl? Who is Thunder’s favorite player? It has to be Von Miller, right?
At a recent home game I spent some time chatting with Thunder, HIS rider Annie Judge and owner Sharon Magness Blake to find out what a typical game is like for the Broncos mascot.
It turns out that the current Thunder is of legal voting age. The 18-year old is actually the third Thunder. The first died at age 27, the second is retired and is 25. Thunder IV is currently in training and 11 years old.
Before a game starts, Thunder delivers the game ball to officials or a special guest of the team. Then he leads the team out during player introductions. During a typical game Thunder, along with his rider and owner, hang out by the south stands, close to the goal posts. They are there for the entire game, although Thunder gets taken for a drink and a snack two minutes before halftime and two minutes before the end of the game. During these times Thunder visits a stall inside the stadium.
Not surprisingly, Thunder is extremely polite. He and his rider wait until a touchdown is actually scored before racing onto the field. It’s best to be sure that points have been tallied. After all, you don’t put the cart before the horse.
As for Thunder’s favorite player? I asked but he wouldn’t tell me.