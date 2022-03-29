DENVER — Billy Turner's decision was easy.
The eight-year NFL veteran offensive lineman knew he wanted to sign with the Broncos and the reasoning behind it was simple — his friendship with Broncos coach and former Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett.
"Anytime you get to play for a great organization like the Denver Broncos, it’s always a special thing," Turner said Tuesday. "On top of that, being able to play for one of the better people that I’ve met in this industry and someone who I consider one of my great friends in this league — coach Hackett and some of the other guys that were also in Green Bay. You can’t pass up on a situation like that."
Turner played the last three seasons in Green Bay with Hackett, staring 16 games at left guard in 2019 and 14 games at right tackle in 2020 and 13 games in 2021. He was a Bronco from 2016-18, starting 11 games in 2018 at left guard.
This time in Denver, Turner is expected to compete for the starting right tackle job with Calvin Anderson and Tom Compton. He said he's prepared to play anywhere, having played both guard and tackle in Hackett's offensive system.
“I personally don’t have any expectations," Turner said. "I learned a long time ago not to go into any year or any game with any type of expectation. You can talk to coach Hackett about that. It’s funny because when I was in Green Bay, you might get to a Wednesday or Thursday and then you find out that you have to play a different position. That’s just the norm for me. I honestly have no expectations for any position for me to play. I can play all of those positions. I’m comfortable at all those positions. I personally wouldn’t pick one over the other because my goal is to help the team win football games and bring another championship to Denver.”
Turner not only fills a position of need for the Broncos, but he's also a player who can help Hackett's transition to a new organization.
"Billy is the best, man. I mean, he’s such a great dude," Hackett said Sunday at the NFL Annual Meeting in Palm Beach, Florida. "I think that with him — looking back at it, his experience through the flexibility and how he played — he would jump from one position to the other was something that would always blow me away.”
Turner signed a one-year, $5 million deal .
"I would love to end my career here if that’s an option for me, and I would love to end my career playing for Coach Hackett," Turner said. "Obviously, in this league, it’s not always that simple. You don’t just get to pick and choose things like that. You know what—for the time being, I had an opportunity to play for someone who I consider a great friend. It was a no brainer to me.”