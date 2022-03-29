FILE - Green Bay Packers offensive tackle Billy Turner (77) runs on the field during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. The Green Bay Packers signed outside linebacker Preston Smith to a contract extension and released outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith and offensive lineman Billy Turner in a flurry of moves before the start of the free-agency period. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski, File)