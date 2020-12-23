Chris Harris Jr. best describes his nine seasons with the Broncos as a "brotherhood."
"A lot of those guys are like my little brothers. Just being there a long time — I still talk to Von (Miller) all the time," said Harris, a member of the Broncos' famous "No Fly Zone" and star cornerback. "I keep in touch with all of those guys. It was a brotherhood over there and it just happened that I had to go to the dark side."
Now a Los Angeles Charger, one of the Broncos' AFC West rivals, Harris isn't sure how he'll feel going up against the team he helped win Super Bowl 50 and where he was selected to four Pro Bowls. After missing the Broncos and Chargers Week 8 matchup due to a high ankle sprain, Sunday will be the first time Harris faces his former team.
"Honestly, I don't know, man. I can't really describe what I'm going to feel like," Harris said Wednesday. "It's going to be good to see those people over there, with the Broncos. There's a lot of great people over there in that organization."
Harris left the Broncos following last season, signing a two-year $20 million contract with the Chargers this offseason.
He said Wednesday that he has no regrets about the move.
"I definitely thought there could be a chance (of re-signing with the Broncos), but the way it happened I guess it was just time for me to have a new, fresh start somewhere else," Harris said. "The situation was definitely up and down. It was just, I guess, something new for me. Definitely happy with the choice that I've made. ... Coming here it’s been a great transition. My family, they’re loving it out here. Fun in the sun, having the beaches. Family-wise, the schools, the girls are loving it here. That was the main thing, making sure the family was comfortable. And they are, they’re having a great time.
"For me, I’m blessed to come to another organization that has great people like Denver."
Harris was more than complimentary of Denver, where he totaled 518 tackles, 86 pass deflections and 20 interceptions. And he was especially complimentary of the Broncos' young core.
He congratulated safety Justin Simmons and outside linebacker Bradley Chubb on making their first Pro Bowl, saying he knew they both had bright futures ahead of them. He also talked about Denver's talented receiving corps, most notably saying he's seen big leaps from wide receiver Tim Patrick and tight end Noah Fant. And specifically pointed out rookie wide receiver Jerry Jeudy as someone's who's caught his attention.
"Jeudy's been great," Harris said. "I can see he's getting a little frustrated, not having the ball too much the last couple games. But he's a guy that can definitely get open."
But Harris spoke the most about quarterback Drew Lock, who he played with for one season.
Harris said he thinks this season has been a little bit more rough for Drew compared to the last five starts last year when he came in. But Harris knows he can't take Lock lightly Sunday if he wants to beat his former team.
“He’s been up and down, had a little bit more turnovers with the fumbles and the interceptions," Harris said. "But he can still get hot and still make those throws and still tear you apart. So you have to be ready. You can never sleep on Drew. He can still get hot and make all the throws, he just had a turnover issue during the season, which he knows he probably has to clean that up.”