The Broncos will certainly have their hands full Sunday night when they face the 10-1 Chiefs in Kansas City.
Quarterback Patrick Mahomes and wide receiver Tyreek Hill have proven to be one of the top offensive duos in the league. And its high-powered offense comes alongside a defense that boasts star players such as safeties Tyrann Mathieu and Daniel Sorensen, as well as defensive end Chris Jones.
But what's been on Kansas City's mind this week isn't necessarily their matchup with a AFC West rival, but instead Denver's odd game last Sunday against the Saints, when the Broncos played without a quarterback.
The Chiefs, similar to teams around the league, took notice of the Broncos' unique situation and are taking their own precautions to avoid a similar situation. Mahomes and coach Andy Reid said this week the quarterbacks have been working in a bigger room this season to allow more social distancing — a problem the Broncos' quarterbacks ran into last week, having guys working too closely together without masks on.
“We have like five spots and that works whenever it’s just the QBs and Coach (Mike) Kafka,” Mahomes said. “But, obviously, when Coach (Eric) Bieniemy or Coach Reid come in there, we have to send people out. They’ll still be a virtual part of the experience, but it won’t be where it’s too congested in the room. Even with that, we still wear our masks and do all that type of different stuff. It’s something you have to stay on top of.”
Reid echoed his quarterback's sentiment, praising his quarterbacks' discipline.
"They’ve got a good-sized room that they can be in where they can have that separation and plus some,” Reid said. “Those guys are flawless when wearing their masks. I mean, they keep those things on relentlessly, so that becomes important also.”
Reid, his coaches and players were rarely asked about the Broncos this week ahead of Sunday night's game.
But that didn't mean Reid didn't make sure to compliment Denver, despite their 4-7 record and embarrassing week of COVID issues. Reid and the Chiefs are currently 13.5 favorites — the second biggest line against the Broncos this season, only behind the Saints last week which was 17. The Chiefs were 9.5-point favorites in Week 7 when Kansas City won 43-16.
"I look forward to the challenge of playing the Broncos," Reid said. "They're getting some guys back and they're good football players. That's how this year is working. They'll be fully loaded when they come in here and our guys know that."
Reid also talked about Broncos quarterback Drew Lock, saying "I think he's more comfortable in there. I think every game he plays, he's going to get better."
Lock will have to likely play the best games of his career if the Broncos want to upset the Chiefs on Sunday Night Football. Lock is currently 0-2 versus the Chiefs in his career, going a combined 42 of 80 with 462 yards, three interceptions and zero touchdowns. In Week 7 against the Chiefs, he threw two interceptions, one returned for a touchdown.
Lock, obviously, will have to be better this Sunday. And after last week's events, he certainly has a lot to prove.
“We just turned the ball over. That was it, plain and simple," Lock said. "I threw the pick six. We turned the ball over earlier in that game too. If we just keep the ball in our hands and take what they give us, I think we can have a better outing this time to make the difference in the scoreboard. Our biggest focus is taking care of the ball this week and like I said, doing our job one play at a time.”