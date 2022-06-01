ENGLEWOOD • Baron Browning looked like the future at inside linebacker for the Broncos his rookie season.
The former third-round pick and Ohio State linebacker started nine games at inside linebacker, totaling 58 tackles. But with a new staff now in place, Browning chose to move outside after conversations with the defensive coaching staff. At Ohio State, he did play some outside linebacker, so the move made sense to him.
"I kind of wanted to make the move, but they felt the same way," Browning said Tuesday at Broncos OTAs. "I don’t know if this is something for just this period for right now, but I’m just making the most of it and working on just perfecting my craft every day."
To some, the move might be perplexing, as Browning probably would be a starter at inside linebacker, while he'll probably be a rotational player at outside linebacker. Bradley Chubb, Randy Gregory, Malik Reed and this year's second-round pick Nik Bonitto will be contributors outside.
But the Broncos, and Browning, believe he can be a difference-maker off the edge, thanks to his athleticism and speed. And after a poor year rushing the passer in 2021, the Broncos want more depth at that position.
"He’s done a really fine job," coach Nathaniel Hackett said. "He’s somebody that we saw a couple of things on tape last year [and said] that could potentially be something that he can do. His ability to bend and lower his hips and round that tackle is something that stood out on tape. That’s another rusher on the outside, and he’s doing a good job."
For Browning, he said it hasn't be too hard of an adjustment and that, if needed, he could ultimately go back inside. But for now, he's "comfortable" at outside linebacker and will continue to work there for the foreseeable future.
"I would just say that it’s different being up close on the line," Browning said. "I felt like when I first started out, I was kind of trying to hesitate as far as trying to see whether it was a run or a pass. When you’re inside, you have that time and distance to bounce your feet and really diagnose things. I would say that was probably the only small thing, but I really don’t feel like there have been too many crazy challenges. I feel like I’m pretty comfortable there, and I’m making a lot of progress."