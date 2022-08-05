CENTENNIAL — The autopsy of Demaryius Thomas, who died at age 33 in December 2021, revealed Friday that the former Broncos star wide receiver died from seizure disorder complications.
The Gazette obtained the eight-page autopsy report from the Fulton County Medical Examiner's Office, which stated that Boston University doctor Chris Nowinski provided the opinion that "there is not a direct relationship between chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) and the development of the seizure disorder." A recent Boston University study did reveal, though, that Thomas did have Stage 2 CTE, which may have been caused from his NFL career and a car accident that occurred in 2019.
According to the autopsy, Thomas was found dead Dec. 9, 2021, in the shower of his home in Roswell, Ga. The water was running, per the report, but his face was not submerged in the water. Blood tests also revealed nicotine and marijuana were in Thomas' system at the time of death, but neither were related to the death. The manner of death still remains undetermined, according to the medical examiner.
Thomas was one of the most beloved Broncos, having played for the organization for nine seasons (2010-18). He had 9,763 receiving yards and 63 touchdowns in his NFL career, and was a key member of the Broncos' Super Bowl 50 team. Thomas is considered one of the greatest receivers in franchise history and will likely be inducted into the Broncos Ring of Fame.