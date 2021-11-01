DENVER — Summing up Von Miller's career in Denver isn't an easy thing to do.
Eight-time Pro Bowler. Three-time All-Pro. Franchise's all-time sack leader. Unanimous 2010s All-Decade Team member. Super Bowl 50 MVP.
Arguably the greatest defensive player to ever don the orange and blue, Miller is one of the all-time great pass rushers.
“He’s the best defensive player in Broncos history,” said Chris Harris Jr., who played cornerback for the Broncos from 2011-2019. “When you bring a Super Bowl to the city that definitely puts you at the very top.”
But Monday, after 11 years of sacks, smiles and unmeasured success, Miller’s time as a Bronco came to an end. In a blockbuster deal, Miller was traded to the Rams, sending him to Los Angeles in return for a second and third-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft. For the Broncos and Miller, it was the end of an era.
“We always got Super Bowl 50. Always got Broncos Country,” an emotional Miller told Denver Channel 7 Monday morning. “It's always tough whenever you leave. I love all my fans. I love Broncos country. When I said Broncos for life, I meant that.”
While cut short, his legacy will last a lifetime in Denver.
“Von is a special player, a special person and a Bronco for Life,” Broncos President and CEO Joe Ellis said in a statement. “Our entire organization has overwhelming gratitude for what he means to the Broncos and his special connection with our fans. We wish Von the very best and look forward to celebrating his eventual Ring of Fame and Pro Football Hall of Fame inductions.”
For those who played and coached alongside Miller, they will remember him for more than 509 tackles, 225 quarterback hits, 142 tackles for loss, 110.5 sacks and 26 fumbles forced.
To them and many others, Miller was a captain, a mentor, a leader and an embodiment of the city of Denver.
“I do believe he's one of the greatest players in Broncos history,” said John Fox, who coached Miller from 2011-2014. “The guy is a dominant rusher. I'm not trying to say that he was Lawrence Taylor exactly, but he was probably a modern-day version of him in his career there in Denver. I believe he holds the franchise's sack record and that says a lot about what he was able to do on the field. And that's not all he did — he played the run well, he was good at the point of attack, and as years went by, he became a leader in that locker room.
“For 11 years, he was the heart of that organization in more ways than one.”
***
Miller was drafted by the Broncos second overall in 2011 as John Elway’s first draft pick as general manager.
A standout at Texas A&M, he was a clear top choice in that draft class. But little did Elway and the Broncos know they were drafting one of the all-time elite edge rushers.
“He was just really explosive. He had top-end speed and he had good game-play speed,” Fox said. “He was very athletic, he could bend. He was a guy that, when you start looking at the gymnastics of all the stuff you look at at the combine — he had a good 40-time, good 10 time, good shuttle time. He was dynamic.”
Miller totaled 11.5 sacks as a rookie and made his first Pro Bowl. He followed that in 2012 with another Pro Bowl season and a career-high 18.5 sacks. But it was in 2013 that Miller experienced his first roadblock in the NFL, after he was suspended for the first six games for violating the NFL's substance-abuse policy. It was only nine games later, against the Texans, Miller tore his ACL and missed the remainder of the season, which included a 43-8 loss to the Seahawks in the Super Bowl.
According to Fox, that year was pivotal for Miller’s growth.
“As a young player, he was maybe a little bit naïve and fell into stuff early on, but he matured and he learned from it,” Fox said. “DeMarcus Ware, we signed him (in 2014) and he was kind of a childhood hero of Von's and DeMarcus had a big influence on him and in that locker room. He taught him how to be a pro.”
Over the course of the next six seasons, Miller was one of the most dominant players in football, totaling 71 sacks and made the Pro Bowl all six years.
During that span, Miller most notably helped the Broncos win Super Bowl 50 in 2015-16, a game in which he made one of the biggest plays of his career -- a strip-sack of Panthers quarterback Cam Newton that ended in a Broncos touchdown. Miller was named Super Bowl MVP, racking up six tackles, 2.5 sacks and two forced fumbles.
“One of the many great things about Von Miller is he works hard in practice, he challenges you in practice as an offensive tackle and he has a lot of fun,” said Ryan Harris, who played right tackle for the Broncos in 2015. “... Just the ultimate professional, fantastic teammate and fantastic player.”
As players from Super Bowl 50 retired, were traded and signed elsewhere, Miller stayed in Denver, signing a max six-year contract in 2016 worth $114,100,00. He had quickly become a national celebrity, known for his larger-than-life personality.
“Von was a huge part of the Broncos' success over the years,” said Darian Stewart, who played safety for the Broncos from 2015-2018. “He's definitely up there as one of the best.”
In many ways, he was the face of the franchise, becoming a Broncos legend.
“Von always brought great energy,” said Harris Jr., who is now with the Chargers. “That was my best friend on the team. We came in together and he was my brother. He was a great teammate, a great leader and really an ambassador for the organization. ”
***
Miller has continued to bring that positive energy the past five seasons, despite it being one of the worst stretches in franchise history, not returning to the playoffs since that Super Bowl run. Still, Miller has always been a steadying voice, often radiating positivity before each season.
Even after suffering a season-ending injury in 2020, Miller expressed confidence in this year’s team and his future in Denver.
“I don’t know what the win column will look like but we’re going to do some great things this season. We have too many pieces in place not to,” Miller said July 27 ahead of training camp. “Last year, to be honest, that was really on my soul. Of course, I want to be here. I want to stay here for the rest of my career.”
That’s why Monday was somewhat of a shock for Miller, who has always wanted to retire a Bronco.
The Broncos have accumulated 10 draft picks in 2022 that they can use to retool their roster either through the draft or free agency.
“It's so indicative of Von Miller's ability and production that not only did he help create the Super Bowl 50 season, but he also helped build a future for the Broncos with this trade,” Harris said. “His legacy is still being created. Who knows what the future holds for Von. He's so skilled that it wouldn't surprise me if there are multiple next chapters to his career.”
Still, this one is going to sting for some time for all parties involved.
“A little bit of a shock, but not totally because this is the last year (of his contract) and this is probably a good opportunity for him,” Fox said. “Peyton (Manning) spent 14 years in Indianapolis and I can tell you he never thought he'd be anywhere else other than Indianapolis. That part of it is sad because I think really Von never really thought he'd be anywhere other than the Broncos.”
As Stewart told The Gazette, “We all knew his day as a Bronco would come to an end someday. It was just earlier than everyone expected.”
Earlier, indeed. And those are often the hardest farewells.
“Saying goodbye is not easy for anybody,” Fox said. “You get to know everybody in that building and I'm not just talking about players, but the trainers, the equipment guys, the strength coaches -- it's a big group of people working toward the same goal, and Von was at the center of that for 11 years.”
So with that, Denver says goodbye to No. 58, as hard as that may be, in search of new goals and the next Von Miller, hoping to begin a new era of Broncos football.