DENVER — A loss on Sunday put a damper on the Broncos' playoff hopes. But, with three games left, they still have a shot of making it to the postseason.
At 7-7, the Broncos are now in third place in the AFC West, behind the Chiefs and the Chargers. They have the Raiders, Rams and Chiefs left on their schedule.
"We're not out," coach Vic Fangio said. We're just going to strap it up, have another good week of preparation and get ready for the next game."
The team knows they have a tough road ahead of them. And it'll only get harder, as they will likely be without starting quarterback Teddy Bridgewater next week after he was carted off the field on Sunday.
"I know the percentages drop, maybe even drastically, but by no means does that mean the last three games, especially divisional games, are we saying alright let's just finish out these last three games, whatever," Justin Simmons said. "If these other teams lose and we win, we still have a shot ... one thing I know about the group, no one is going to put their head down and fold."
Here's what the AFC playoff picture looks like after Sunday's slate of games:
1. Chiefs 10-4
2. Patriots 9-5
3. Titans 9-5
4. Bengals 8-6
5. Colts 8-6
6. Chargers 8-6
7. Bills 8-6
In the hunt:
Ravens 8-6
Browns 7-6
Steelers 7-6-1
Dolphins 7-7
Broncos 7-7
Raiders 6-7