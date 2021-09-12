The Broncos will have 10 rookies on their 53-man roster to start the 2021 season. Here’s a look at how each one fits with the team:
Patrick Surtain II, cornerback
Draft: Round 1, pick 9
School: Alabama
College stats: 116 tackles, 24 passes defensed, four interceptions
How he fits: Surtain has been as advertised during training camp and the preseason, having a pick-6 against the Vikings in his first game in the NFL. He will start as the Broncos’ dime Week 1, but don’t be surprised if he’s one of the starting outside corners by year’s end.
Javonte Williams, running back
Draft: Round 2, pick 35
School: North Carolina
College stats: 2,297 rushing yards, 29 rushing touchdowns, 539 yards receiving, four receiving touchdowns
How he fits: Williams is the Broncos’ future starter at running back, but to start 2020, he will be Melvin Gordon’s backup. But like Surtain, don’t be surprised if his role increases over the course of the season.
Quinn Meinerz, guard/center
Draft: Round 3, pick 98
School: Wisconsin-Whitewater
College stats: Two-year starter at guard
How he fits: Meinerz was drafted to compete with Lloyd Cushenberry for the starting center job, but after not winning that battle, Meinerz will be a backup both at center and guard.
Baron Browning, linebacker
Draft: Round 3, pick 105
School: Ohio State
College stats: 109 tackles, 19 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks
How he fits: After missing the first three weeks of training camp with a leg injury, Browning has shown his potential at inside linebacker in the last couple of weeks of practice and preseason. He will be a key special teams player and a possible starter in 2022.
Caden Sterns, safety
Draft: Round 5, pick 152
School: Texas
College stats: 173 tackles, eight passes defensed, five interceptions
How he fits: Sterns arguably had the best training camp of any rookie and is likely who the Broncos would look to if Justin Simmons or Kareem Jackson were to be injured.
Jamar Johnson, safety
Draft: Round 5, pick 164
School: Indiana
College stats: 69 tackles, five passes defensed and seven interceptions
How he fits: Johnson missed the first week of training camp due to COVID-19 protocols, but since returning has made nice progress. He is still likely behind Sterns and P.J. Locke on depth chart, but if he stays on his current trajectory, he could be a contributor before long.
Kary Vincent, cornerback
Draft: Round 7, pick 237
School: LSU
College stats: 87 tackles, 15 passes defensed, six interceptions
How he fits: Vincent, like Johnson, missed some time early due to COVID-19 and mostly had an up-and-down training camp. He’ll likely play special teams, with his speed being his best attribute.
Jonathan Cooper, outside linebacker
Draft: Round 7, pick 239
School: Ohio State
College stats: 77 tackles, 3.5 sacks, one forced fumble
How he fits: Cooper has been the best story of the rookie class, having three great preseason performances and earning his spot on the 53-man roster.
His career was in jeopardy in May when he had to have three heart ablations after he was diagnosed with Wolff-Parkinson-White syndrome in high school.
Andre Mintze, outside linebacker
Draft: NA
School: Vanderbilt
College stats: 75 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks
How he fits: Mintze was a bubble roster addition, with Cooper claiming the fourth-string outside linebacker spot.
But Mintze, who went undrafted, was impressive in camp and in the preseason, earning a place on the 53. He’ll be a contributor on special teams.
Nate McCrary, running back
Draft: NA
School: Saginaw Valley State
College stats: 377 rushes, 1,889 rushing yards, 28 touchdowns
How he fits: McCrary was claimed off waivers by the Broncos after he signed with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent. He will serve as the Broncos’ third running back until Mike Boone returns from the injured reserve.
GEORGE STOIA, The Gazette