The Broncos finish their preseason schedule Saturday, facing the Los Angeles Rams at 7 p.m. at Empower Field at Mile High.
With roster spots on the line and a couple of Pro Bowl players returning the field for the first time since suffering season-ending injuries during the 2020 campaign, there will be plenty to keep an eye on Saturday. Here are five things to watch in the game:
Miller’s return
Outside linebacker Von Miller is expected to play for the first time since his season-ending ankle injury last summer. Miller has been full-go all training camp and could have played in the first two preseason games, but wanted his first game back to be on grass, which is why he wants to play Saturday as the season opener at the Giants is on turf.
It’s unclear how long Miller will play.
“This is a true dress rehearsal for me and I'm going to go out there and play," Miller said. "I'm not really worried about the numbers. I just want to go out there and touch the field."
Sutton’s return
Like Miller, wide receiver Courtland Sutton is expected to play Saturday, after tearing his ACL in Week 2 last season. Sutton was limited to start this off-season but has since been 100% during training camp, also wanting his first game to be on grass.
Sutton hopes to play in a good chunk of Saturday’s game and is even looking forward to being tackled again.
"That's a part of why you fell in love with the game," Sutton said. "I hope I can catch every ball and go score a touchdown every single time. That's the ideal thing, but I know that it comes with the game. If I get tackled, I get tackled. Pop up, give the ball to the [referee] and go run another play. Let's get it moving."
Saubert's role
Tight end Eric Saubert has been one of the more surprising newcomers during training camp, carving himself a role as the team’s third-string tight end and one of their most important special teamers.
With Noah Fant not playing Saturday with a leg injury, expect Saubert to get a lot of run in two-tight end sets.
“Eric is tough. It’s hard to find a tight end that can run like him, and he is as physical as a linebacker," special teams coach Tom McMahon. "He can shed, and he does every single thing you ask him to do. He’s prepared, he comes into the meeting rooms and all the guys see his notebook. He’s mean, and that’s what you need. You need a physical guy that’s your third tight end. He accepts his role, and he loves his role. He wants to be the best tight end in the league on special teams."
Several starters expected to play
Coach Vic Fangio said he expects a good amount of the team’s starters to play Saturday, treating the game as a dress rehearsal for the season.
Those included are quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, running back Melvin Gordon, most of the starting offensive line, wide receiver Jerry Jeudy and Sutton. On defense, Miller and most of the front seven will play, but it's clear how much of the secondary will.
"We’re looking at a few series at least," Fangio said.
Guys who won't play include Fant, wide receiver KJ Hamler, cornerback Michael Ojemudia, safety Trey Marshall and running back Mike Boone.
Special teams
If the Broncos have struggled anywhere in the preseason, it's definitely on special teams, having given up several long returns and allowing a blocked punt against Seattle.
McMahon explained Thursday he has a relatively young group that has yet to produce much leadership.
“I’ll be honest with you — none yet," McMahon said. "We didn’t cover well. Leaders produce, you know what I’m saying. From a coverage standpoint, you have to go down and tackle, then you get a voice. There’s no voice yet. They haven’t earned it."
With cuts for the 53-man roster Tuesday, many guys need to prove themselves on special teams Saturday if they want to make the team.
“It definitely factors in a big, big deal," Fangio said, "when you’re talking about the backup positions, particularly at linebacker, safety, wide receiver, running back, tight end. Everywhere but the o-line, d-line, and quarterback. It’s a big factor.”