ENGLEWOOD — Wednesday will mark the start of the Broncos' 2021 training camp and there are plenty storylines to watch unfold.
The Broncos head into 2021 believing they might have their best roster since 2015-16, when they won Super Bowl 50. But there's plenty of question marks surrounding the team, from the quarterback position to the return of a couple of key playmakers.
Here are the top five storylines as Broncos' camp gets underway:
Drew Lock vs Teddy Bridgewater
There is no bigger storyline for the Broncos this training camp than who will win the starting quarterback job between Drew Lock and Teddy Bridgewater.
Lock has started 18 games in his career, with 13 last season in which he threw for 2,933 yards, 16 touchdowns and a league-high 15 interceptions. Bridgewater was traded for in April from the Panthers, where he started 15 games last season throwing for 3,733 yards, 15 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.
On Wednesday, Lock will take the first snap of training camp, but according to coach Vic Fangio, they will split snaps evenly throughout camp. Fangio said there isn't a timeline of when they'll name a starter, but the sooner the better.
"Ideally, you would like to come to that decision sooner rather than later," Fangio said. "But we’re going to let the decision be made for us, hopefully, and whenever that happens, it happens."
Courtland Sutton and Von Miller return
Both coming off season-ending injuries, wide receiver Courtland Sutton and outside linebacker Von Miller are looking to return to prime form this training camp.
Miller is coming off an ankle injury he suffered in training camp last year, while Sutton is recovering from a torn ACL in the first game last season. Both said Tuesday they feel healthy, but know they won't get too much run in camp or the three preseason games.
"I feel very close to 100 percent," Sutton said. "I think my last percent that I need is the football aspect — getting tackled. We play a very physical sport. I've been working my butt off in rehab. I'm not worried too much about the routes, the noncontact things. I haven't been tackled since September of last year, so this is going to be the biggest thing that I'm looking forward to. I'm not discouraged about that process. I'm looking forward to it."
Secondary hopes to live up to hype
The offseason acquisitions of cornerbacks Kyle Fuller, Ronald Darby and rookie Pat Surtain II has many believing the Broncos have one of the best secondaries in the NFL. It's certainly one of, if not the deepest position group the Broncos have.
But now it's time for them to prove it. And if they live up to that hype, everyone around them will benefit.
"Kyle Fuller and Justin Simmons and Kareem Jackson and Bryce Callahan, just the secondary we have — we should be able to put up (sack) numbers," Miller said.
Four-man right tackle battle
If quarterback is the most anticipated position battle, then right tackle is second. The Broncos lost Ja'Wuan James — the presumed starter — to injury this offseason, forcing them to sign veterans Bobby Massie and Cameron Fleming to one-year deals to compete for the job.
Massie and Fleming won't be the only ones battling for the starting spot, with Calvin Anderson and Quinn Bailey in the mix.
"We've got Bobby, we've got Cam, and a guy not to go to sleep on is Calvin Anderson and even Quinn Bailey," Fangio said. "You don't want to go to sleep on Calvin. He's part of that battle also. And yeah, the sooner the better, but it's not quite as critical as the quarterback position as far as naming that guy. We work a lot of different combinations at practice anyway. We'd like to solidify as soon as we can."
Rookies pushing for starting jobs
While they may not have much experience, there are several rookies vying for starting spots. Most notable is first-round pick Pat Surtain II at cornerback, second-round pick Javonte Williams at running back, and third-round picks Quinn Meinerz at center and Baron Browning at linebacker.
Browning might be the most interesting of that bunch, as he seems primed to see the field and compete with Josey Jewell and Alexander Johnson for an inside linebacker spot. But first, he has to get on the field after suffering a minor injury during rookie minicamp.
For now, he'll start camp on the physically unable to perform list.
"We hope to get him back shortly," GM George Paton said. "He could probably go tomorrow, but we just want to be safe, be conservative, but he'll be ready here within the week, I believe."
If you plan on attending training camp, here's what you need to know:
Admission: Free to the public
When: Gates open at 8:30 a.m.
Where: UCHealth Training Center
COVID-19: Fans must sign a "Health Promise"
Prohibited items include: umbrellas, strollers
Items allowed include: still cameras, clear bags