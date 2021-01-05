With John Elway stepping away from his role as general manager of the Broncos and moving into an elevated position of president of football operations, many wonder who will be the Broncos' new GM.

Multiple names have been thrown out from former Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning to ESPN analyst Louis Riddick. Manning is a far-fetched candidate, while Riddick may have a legitimate shot despite having no connections in Denver. There are, though, several top-tier candidates who have spent time in Denver as scouts or executives that may have an opportunity.

Either way, the Broncos hope to move fast in the hiring process.

“We want to get on it. Obviously, there are a lot of jobs open, so we want the opportunity to talk to the best people," Elway said Monday. "The idea is to jump on this fast and get the list together and start to put together the people we want to talk to first. Now, with all the protocols, we’ll still have to figure out the protocols and how that works and whether we do a first interview Zoom wise, and as we narrow it down, bring people in. Depending on what the protocols are, we’ll live by those protocols. The idea is to get started rather quickly.”

As the Broncos begin their search, here's five potential candidates for the position:

Adam Peters, San Francisco 49ers vice president of player personnel

Peters spent seven years (2009-2016) with the Broncos before leaving for the 49ers in 2017. He served as a regional scout, national scout, assistant director of college scouting and director of college scouting during his time in Denver. He started his career in New England from 2003-2008 as an area scout.

Champ Kelly, Chicago Bears assistant director of player personnel

From 2007-2014, Kelly served as a college scout, assistant pro/college scouting coordinator and assistant pro personnel director for the Broncos. He's been a part of Chicago's front office since leaving the Broncos in 2014.

Josh Spytek, Tampa Bay Buccaneers director of player personnel

Spytek didn't spend as much time in Denver as Peters and Kelly, serving as an area scout and national scout from 2013-2015. He's spent the last five years in Tampa Bay as the director of player personnel and started his career as an intern for the Lions in 2004 and has worked for the Eagles and Browns as well.

Dave Ziegler, New England Patriots assistant director of player personnel

Prior to joining the Patriots in 2013, Ziegler spent three years with the Broncos and before that was a high school assistant coach at Chaparral High School in Scottsdale, Arizona. He's been a part of New England's scouting department for the past eight seasons.

Louis Riddick, ESPN NFL analyst

Riddick played six seasons in the NFL (1992-1998) and worked as a scout in Washington and Philadelphia from 2001-2013. He later became a broadcaster for ESPN and has been an analyst for "Monday Night Football" on ESPN. He has no ties to the Broncos, but has been considered for multiple GM openings and has interviews with the Lions and Texans.